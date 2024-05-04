Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:57

Gomes evades a couple of tackles in the midfield and rolls a pass down the left to Bueno, who combines with Cunha. The Brazilian's tame cross is cleared back out to Bueno, who keeps the attack alive on the byline but lifts it straight to Ederson.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:56

Ait-Nouri comes inside from the right and looks to thread a throughball down the right to Hwang, who seems to get the better of Ake, but the defender gets a toe on the ball to poke it back to Ederson, who clears it away.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:54

Traore wins possession in the midfield and gives Wolves a chance to break down the left through Cunha, who bursts up the pitch. He moves inside and gets past a crowd, skipping over Kovacic before stepping on Rodri, conceding a free-kick.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:52

Rodri drifts over to the right and wins a free-kick after being pushed to the floor by Cunha, who gets the wrong side of the midfielder. De Bruyne and Foden are over it, with the latter of the two whipping his left-footed effort across the goal and just wide of the left post.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:51

City are in control and are making plenty of chances. This time, Silva gets onto the end of a throughball down the right and looks to shift possession onto his left foot, but Wolves clear the danger away before the flag goes up for offside.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:49

SAVE! Silva and Rodri combine in Wolves defensive third before the Portugal international lifts a left-footed cross towards the back post. Haaland gets above his marker and heads his effort on target, but Sa gets down to his left to push his shot away.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:47

WIDE! Silva is seeing plenty of the ball down the right, this time waiting for support before rolling a pass across to De Bruyne. His first cross is poor and defects straight back to him before the midfielder fires a first-time effort wide of the right post.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:46

Kovacic looks to help City double their lead as he races down the left side of the box, but the ball gets away from him. Kilman steps across to make a tackle before pulling away.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:45

City are unbeaten in their last 31 games in all competitions (winning 25 and drawing six). The last Premier League team to have a longer run were Manchester United, who went 33 games without defeat between December and May in the 1998-99 campaign. Wolves were frustrating them with a disciplined defensive shape, but Haaland has opened the scoring with his 22nd league goal of the season.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:43

GOALLLLL! HAALAND SCORES! 1-0 CITY! The hosts take an early lead! Haaland fires his low left-footed penalty down the left side of the goal, with Sa diving the other way.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:42

PENALTY TO CITY! Silva races down the right to get to the byline and flashes the ball across to Gvardiol, who gets a shot away before getting fouled by Ait-Nouri, who goes in late. It’s a harsh penalty, but the defender made clear contact.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:40

OVER! Rodri switches possession over to Silva on the right, who cuts inside and looks for Haaland with a cross. Kilman heads it away as far as Rodri, who blasts a first-time shot over the bar from outside the box.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:38

Ait-Nouri has possession on the right and plays a pass inside to Cunha, who drives forward with possession. He ignores Bueno and goes alone down the wing, but Silva tracks him all the way and wins a throw-in.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:35

Wolves gift possession to City, with Haaland flicking the ball to De Bruyne in the box. The Belgian tries to get a shot away, but he cannot get his feet sorted out, with Semedo getting across quickly to clear the danger.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:35

Unsurprisingly, City have had almost all of the early possession. Wolves are playing with five defenders when they don’t have the ball and are looking to frustrate the hosts with a rigid shape.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:33

Wolves will want to recreate their win 2-1 over City at Molineux earlier in the season, but the Old Gold will have to do it without some key players. Craig Dawson kept Haaland quiet in the reverse fixture, but he is out through injury, with Pedro Neto also out. Without O'Neil in the dugout, Wolves will need a near-perfect performance to get anything.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:32

City look to break the deadlock in the opening seconds after Silva slides the ball into De Bruyne. He attempts to find Haaland on his right, but his pass is intercepted.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:31

Wolves get this Premier League clash under way. City will go one point behind leaders Arsenal with a victory.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:30

City have won seven of their last eight home Premier League matches against Wolves, losing the other 2-0 in October 2019. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:20

Wolves make one alteration to the team that beat Luton 2-1, with Bueno starting ahead of Hugo Bueno on the right. The Old Gold also welcome Bellegarde and Santiago Bueno back to the squad.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:15

City make three changes to the side that beat Forest 2-0 in their previous Premier League outing. The hosts are handed a huge boost, with Foden back from illness and Haaland fit enough to start. Doku and Alvarez drop onto the bench, with Kovacic coming in for Grealish.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:15

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Pablo Sarabia, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Enso Gonzalez, Wesley Okoduwa, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:10

WOLVES (3-5-1-1): Jose Sa; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Maximilian Kilman, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Hugo Bueno; Matheus Cunha; Hwang Hee-Chan.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:10

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:10

MANCHESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:10

Wolves ended their seven-game winless run in all competitions with a 2-1 win over Luton Town in their last match. Hwang Hee-chan scored his first goal since December to give Gary O'Neil's men the lead before Toti Gomes doubled their lead just five minutes after the restart. Carlton Morris netted a consolation for the Hatters, but the Old Gold held onto the victory that pushed them up to 11th in the table. Wolves will be looking to sneak into the top half with three games left and are only three points behind West Ham, but are without manager O'Neil today, with the 40-year-old receiving a one-match ban for his conduct after their 2-1 loss to the Hammers. A win might seem unlikely for the visitors, but they beat the Premier League champions at Molineux earlier this season.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:00

City are pushing for their fourth successive Premier League title and are four points behind Arsenal, who beat Bournemouth 3-0 earlier today. The Citizens are unbeaten in their previous 19 top-flight outings since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in December and collected a win against a tough Nottingham Forest side in their last outing. Pep Guardiola's men were second best for most of the contest, creating an xG (expected goals) of 0.87 compared to the Tricky Trees' 1.93, but goals either side of half-time from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland helped them to a 2-0 triumph. City are in terrific scoring form, netting 19 goals in their previous five Premier League matches, and will be looking to put the pressure on the Gunners at the top of the table.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:00

Hello and welcome to live commentary for the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…