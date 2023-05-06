Manchester City maintain title charge but Pep Guardiola furious over penalty miss

Ilkay Gundogan (second from left) scored both of City's goals but missed the penalty - Getty Images

Another barrier to Manchester City’s season of dominance falls, although having treated Leeds United as little more than a speed bump for most of the afternoon, they encountered a brief squall of Big Sam turbulence at the finale.

The new interim Leeds manager came alive on the touchline on 85 minutes, when one of his substitutes, Rodrigo, plundered an unlikely goal that suddenly thrust his team back into it. Allardyce punched the air with fervour, his chewing gum barely staying in situ, his suit sleeve riding up. Leeds had been bystanders for the most part at another City masterclass and yet here was an improbable chance.

Moments earlier Erling Haaland had ceded a penalty to put City three goals up, to the great midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who was on a hat-trick. He faced Joel Robles, in for Illan Meslier, and having given the Leeds goalkeeper no chance on his two previous strikes, clipped the post. On the touchline Pep Guardiola had shouted at Haaland that he was the designated penalty-taker. For much of the second half, Leeds had sought to minimise the damage with a low block and ten men behind the ball. After the Rodrigo goal they had a chance.

Quite how, as City thunder towards the Premier League title, made no sense. Haaland had missed chances and then he had handed off the penalty. Perhaps on the touchline Guardiola sensed some complacency. He brought on Bernardo Silva and Rodri for the final moments. The City manager had six on the bench who might feasibly start against Real Madrid on Tuesday, among them Jack Grealish, John Stones and the aforementioned.

They seemed to have won the game by half-time. The first goal came from a ball darted in from the right by the vision of Riyad Mahrez, perfect for the late move of Gundogan – and so did the second. A pair of beautifully crafted goals made by Mahrez and both struck with the German’s right-foot, different in just one aspect. The first Gundogan shaped round the outside of the goalkeeper Robles’s left hand; the second was whipped across him and past his right hand.

There was plenty more that did not go in that was so artfully created. The weight of the passes and the deft strokes played into the stride is unimprovable at times. Haaland does not bury all of them and he missed three in the first half alone. One well-saved by Robles another volleyed wide from Kevin De Bruyne’s delicate drop shot of a pass, and the last the striker swung at with his right and simply failed to make contact. He smiled, perhaps, out of embarrassment. The pass from De Bruyne had once again been hard to fault.

More chances in the second half, and by the time the sub Pascal Struijk fouled Phil Foden for the penalty a third was long overdue. That miss from Gundogan, and Rodrigo’s finish after three poor headers from City and a mistake from Manuel Akanji set up the possibility of some drama. But now the pressure is back on Arsenal to try to stay in contention.

Man City withstand late scare to stretch their lead at the top – as it happened

05:11 PM

Ilkay Gundogan wins Player of the Match

05:06 PM

Man City vs Leeds winners and losers

Winners

Ilkay Gundogan

Anyone who didn't captain Haaland in FPL

Losers

Ilkay Gundogan

Managers comparing themselves to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

04:57 PM

James Ducker's update from the Etihad

It seems Guardiola was not happy about Haaland handing over the penalty taking duties to Gundogan and was pointing at his striker and saying words to the effect of 'you have to take it'.

04:57 PM

Fulltime: Man City 2-1 Leeds

That's a wrap. The final whistle blows and Man City win 2-1. That is a scoreline which majorly flatters Big Sam and his Leeds team.

In truth they were simple levels below City, but there's no shame in that and they at least showed heart. Hard to imagine that it's enough but you never know.

One thing that will be fascinating is Pep's post-match conference, with the Spaniard seemingly furious at the decision taken by Haaland and Gundogan for the midfielder to take the penalty.

04:52 PM

90+1 mins: Man City 2-1 Leeds

Gundogan is off, replacing by Rodri and in the midst of that we've see West McKennie pick up a booking for a late challenge.

The eagle-eyed might notice that Guardiola didn't shake Gundogan's hand after he came off. Still fuming about that penalty miss?

04:51 PM

90 mins: Man City 2-1 Leeds

Four minutes of added time for some Big Sam magic. This would surely be peak-Barclays.

04:50 PM

90 mins: Man City 2-1 Leeds

City look nervous but they win successive corners. At times Pep's team don't even put a man in the box, opting instead to leave defenders at home, then rely on Foden and Haaland to play a short corner and try to win another and burn more of the clock.

04:47 PM

James Ducker's update from the Etihad

Oh hello. Do we have a game now? A big minute here. Gundogan has just squandered the chance of a hat-trick after hitting a post with his penalty and now Rodrigo has pulled one back for Leeds after some poor defending from City. Haaland pointed to Gundogan as soon as Foden won the penalty, signaling for him to take it. Wonder if he regrets that decision now.

04:47 PM

GOAL: Rodrigo!

Oh my! Is this game on? The penalty is missed and the ball goes the otherway. A long kick and chase from Leeds sees Akanji making a bizarre decision to play a low header rather than boot the ball away, he hits it into the path of Rodrigo who is one-on-one with Ederson and slots it home.

2-1 and we have an anxious few minutes.

04:45 PM

83 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Controversy! Erling Haaland hands the ball to Ilkay Gundogan. The German has a chance for the hat-trick but Pep Guardiola looks visibly annoyed on the touchline that it won't be taken by the first choice.

Then Gundogan steps up, with the chance of his first Premier League hat trick but he telegraphs the shot as he opens up and he hits it into the right hand post.

Guardiola is looking furious.

04:43 PM

82 mins: PENALTY!

Man City get a penalty after Phil Foden is taken out by Struijk as he's making a run on the left of the box. Unlucky for the new sub who hasn't got used to the speed of the game.

Man City vs Leeds - Reuters

04:39 PM

James Ducker's update from the Etihad

City did the hard work in the first period and the second has just been a case of managing the game through and not expending needless energy with Real Madrid to come in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has been desperate for goal No. 52 of his record breaking season but it's not been falling for him - at least not yet. He's hit the crossbar and post and shanked one wide in the first half. Ilkay Gundogan has been the best player on the pitch.

04:39 PM

80 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Leeds changes, with Struijk and Aaronson on with Bamford and Forshaw both heading to the bench.

04:38 PM

77 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

If you're an insomniac then I'd really recommend clipping up the last 10 minutes of action here. It's pedestrian beyond belief, with City only offering the occasional foray forward, otherwise happy just to hold onto the ball.

If you'd ask both managers about finishing the game right this second then they'd both bite your hand off.

04:36 PM

76 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

KDB whips in a cross from the right but Robles bravely gets in there ahead of Haaland and the ball is cleared.

Man City vs Leeds - Reuters

04:35 PM

75 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

The tempo has really slowed. City are comfortable and just playing the ball around, further racking up Gundogan's passing stats, with the German now having the most successful passes in a Premier League game this season.

04:31 PM

Leeds' remaining three fixtures

Newcastle United (H)

West Ham (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

04:31 PM

71 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

City earn a freekick on the right of the box, about 5 yards from the byline. Rodrigo picks up a yellow for his tackle. Mahrez shoots low along the ground for goal and it curls around the wall, with Robles just managing to stop it going over the line.

04:26 PM

66 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

The wall blocks it and we have a corner but Pep's team can't make anything of it.

04:25 PM

65 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Haaland wins the ball back from a loose Leeds touch and storms at the defence, but he's taken down outside the box.

This is officially dangerous freekick territory, with Mahrez and KDB stood over it.

Man City v Leeds - Reuters

04:22 PM

61 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Haaland misses a sitter. He receives a ball on the edge of the box from Rico Lewis with his back to goal, one touch to set the ball and turn, then he hits it goalward his left but its dragged wide right.

He could have had a hat trick today.

Man City vs Leeds - Reuters

04:18 PM

58 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

A half chance for Leeds. A through ball finds Harrison but he can't outrun the pace of the City defenders, who close him down and shepherd the ball towards Ederson, who gratefully scoops it up.

04:17 PM

56 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

More subs. This time for Leeds, with Marc Roca and Wilfried Gnonto off, replaced by Sam Greenwood and Rodrigo.

04:15 PM

55 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

An injured Nathan Ake makes way for Kyle Walker. Guardiola won't be happy to see Ake injured, with the Dutchman superb this season.

Man City vs Leeds - Getty

04:13 PM

52 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Some nice interplay down both flanks sees Alvarez get the ballon the byline, just on the right side of Robles' goal, following a nicely slid in ball from Rico Lewis. The Argentine then dinks the ball back towards goal where Haaland, does his best freshwater salmon impression, outleaps his defender by what looks like miles.

He manages to get some power on it but it's down the throat of Robles, literarily anywhere else and it would be a goal.

04:11 PM

51 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

A lofty high ball from Gnonto is sent up towards the City box. Ederson comes out but he doesn't know if he's in or out of the box and he opts for safety, heading the ball clear. A smart move given that the Brazilian was just out.

04:08 PM

47 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Erling Haaland almost gets on the scoresheet against his boyhood club. A cross from the left finds the Norwegian, who outleaps his marker but the header hits the crossbar and Leeds are off the hook, again.

04:07 PM

The second half begins

How many will City score in this half?

04:00 PM

Gundogan's first half in numbers

Ilkay Gundogan has been majestic in this first half.



🥾 99 passes to Leeds’ 86

03:51 PM

Halftime

Man City comfortably deserve their lead and in truth they should be far further ahead. You can't knock Leeds effort, something Allardyce will be pleased with, but they've been outclassed.

Man City vs Leeds - Getty

03:47 PM

45+2 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

City win a dangerous freekick on the right of the box. Gnonto slips as he rushes to close down Mahrez and ends up crunching the winger. It's a yellow for the Italian but fortunately City don't score, with a Foden effort going wide.

03:45 PM

43 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Leeds get the ball within 30 yards of the City goal for what feels like only the second or third time all game. It's picked off by City and KDB sets his team off on a counter. They're four on three, but a poor pass behind Alvarez delays the attack and means Haaland's great run cannot be found. A lucky escape and a rare sign of a wasteful City attack.

03:43 PM

41 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Roca is fouled by Akanji and Leeds have a freekick in the centre circle, just in the City half. It says a lot about Leeds that this constitutes one of their best chances so far. They send the big centrebacks forward but the ball is overhit and dribbles out pathetically for an Ederson goal kick.

03:39 PM

37 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

KDB pops up on the left hand side now, he hits a ball into the area with his left boot and Kristensen kicks the air when trying to clear it. Haaland pounces on the bad touch but it's cleared for a corner.

03:36 PM

34 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

He is human after all. KDB slides in Haaland who is is set to shoot back across goal from right to left. As he pulls back his right foot to shoot he somehow manages to make contact with the ball using his standing foot, knocking the ball out of play. The sort of simple mistake you'd scold a teammate for making at 5-a-side on a cold Thursday night.

Man City vs Leeds - Getty

03:33 PM

31 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

I'll be honest with you here, it's very hard to keep up with this one, such is the dominance of Man City, who seemingly have the freedom of the Etihad on every attack.

03:30 PM

27 mins: Man City 2-0 Leeds

Leeds have a rare chance, as they take their first corner but McKennie's header is parried away by Ederson.

03:30 PM

The Man City fans sing

You're getting sacked in the morning.

03:28 PM

GOAL! Gundogan at the double

Not far off a replay of the opening goal. This time it's Haaland who plays the ball to Mahrez on the right. The Algerian then cuts inside of Firpo (again) and slides the ball to Gundogan (again) on the edge of the box (again) who hits it to the opposite side of Robles this time.

Big Sam has realised the magnitude of the job on his hands.

𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 attack from Manchester City 🔥



03:26 PM

24 mins: Man City 1-0 Leeds

Almost a goal of the season contender. Gundogan chips the ball from deep, it's perfectly floated over the hapless Leeds defence, falling to KDB who acrobatically plays the ball back into the path of the onrushing Haaland, who hits it low and just, JUST, to the right of the goal.

03:24 PM

21 mins: Man City 1-0 Leeds

Another heart in mouth moments for the travelling Leeds fans. The ball is chipped over from the left, bounces and almost sneaks into the Leeds net, then it rolls past to a City player who hits it back across goal and again it almost finds its way in.

03:22 PM

20 mins: Man City 1-0 Leeds

Too soon to say game over? Through 20 minutes it's been all City and they deserve the lead, they've barely been out of the oppositions half. The heatmap looks like somebody has started a bonfire on the penalty spot.

03:20 PM

GOAL: Gundogan!

It's been coming. KDB finds Mahrez on the right flank, he cuts inside of Firpo and rolls the ball to Ilkay Gundogan who is just inside the box and the German hits it low and inside of the right post. You can't say that they haven't earned it.

03:18 PM

17 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

Mahrez chips in a high cross from the right but it's just a little too far above Haaland and Leeds get rid. The intake of breath was something.

03:17 PM

16 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

So nearly the opener. Haaland is through on the left of the box after a great ball from Rico Lewis. Haaland opens his body up and shoots with his left in-step but Robles makes himself big and blocks the shot.

03:16 PM

15 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

Another great chance. Gundogan on the edge of the box draws the Leeds defense, chips the ball over to KDB on the right, who plays it it in to Alvarez who hits it over the bar. Looks like he was leaning too far back when he hit that.

03:15 PM

14 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

A let off for Leeds. KDB plays a slide rule pass into the box, but the onrushing Haaland and Foden don't communicate and ending up bumping into each other and the ball is out of play.

Man City vs Leeds - Getty

03:13 PM

12 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

A Leeds block stops a Kevin De Bruyne shot from testing Robles. Mahrez cut the ball back from the right side of the box into KDB's path but a gutsy block sends it flying back out.

03:11 PM

9 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

Big Sam has Weston McKennie channeling Rory Delap as he launches a monster of a throw-in from the right touchline, around 35 yards out, and it's soars right into the box. City clear their lines but that could be a valuable route of attack.

03:09 PM

8 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

This is real backs to the wall stuff from Leeds, and resembles an mismatched FA Cup Third Round tie more than a Premier League encounter. Leeds fire a hopeful ball up forward through Harrison, which Bamford can't get on the end of. The first Leeds attack though.

03:06 PM

4 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

This is all City so far. Robles has his first touch as he hauls in a low cross from the left.

03:04 PM

2 mins: Man City 0-0 Leeds

This probably won't be one for the purists. Leeds are playing very deep, with Patrick Bamford very isolated up front. This doesn't look far off a 9-1 formation at times.

03:02 PM

1 min: Man City 0-0 Leeds

City have their first attack. A ball goes forward in the air to Phil Foden, on the edge of the box, who chests it down towards Erling Haaland, who skies it. Leeds will be hoping he doesn't get any closer all afternoon.

Man City vs Leeds - Reuters

03:00 PM

Kick-off

We are off! Leeds get us started. The visitors are in black shirts with orange shorts and socks, with City in their customary home strip, sky blue shirts and socks with white shorts.

02:59 PM

But first...

The national anthem rings around the Etihad to celebrate the Coronation.

Man City vs Leeds - Reuters

02:58 PM

The teams are out

The teams are out of the tunnel, the managers have sat in the dugouts and we're ready for kick-off.

02:56 PM

Big Sam speaking to Sky Sports

Everyone at the club has contributed to what we feel might be the best XI to start with today. We’ve then looked at some of the previous games and decided how we are going to play against the mighty Man City because that is who they are at the minute - nine wins on the trot and going for everything like always. We’ve got a huge task on our hands based on our recent results but the players responded well and I’m hoping we can see some of that on the field today with some determination, understanding, organisation and team spirit and of course, in the end, a little bit of quality if and when we can in front of goal.

02:54 PM

The handshake heard around the world

02:52 PM

Key stats

Man City have won their past nine Premier League games.

There have been three or more goals scored in each of City's last six league games.

Man City have scored at least three goals in five of their past six PL matches.

Erling Haaland has scored in nine of his past 10 games in all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

Big Sam has a winning percentage of 33% in the Premier League, averaging 1.26 points per game.

02:43 PM

The performer looking through the curtains before the big show

Man City vs Leeds - Getty

02:36 PM

Pep compliments Big Sam

We know, [Sam Allardyce] is a big competitor, a set-piece master, they want to survive to be in the Premier League. How we perform will be the difference.

02:32 PM

Predictions please

What are we saying then? I'm going for a narrow 2-1 victory for Man City. Hit the comment section and let me know.

02:26 PM

Leeds have conceded 67 PL goals this season, can they stop Haaland?

02:22 PM

Joel Robles back in the frame

If you're wondering where you've heard the name Joel Robles before then look no further. The former Atletico Madrid product, a peer of David De Gea, played under Allardyce at Everton. Most notably however was his short loan at Wigan, which saw him lifting the FA Cup in 2013, after beating guess who...Manchester City.

2013 FA Cup Final - Reuters

02:16 PM

He's here

02:14 PM

Four changes for Big Sam

We've seen an immediate impact from the new manager with Big Sam announcing a team lineup with five changes from the team that got thumped 4-1 by Bournemouth.

Meslier, Koch, Nissen, Cooper and Summerville have been removed, with Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Wober and Forshaw coming back in.

02:10 PM

Team News: Big Sam drops Meslier for Robles

The rumours have proven to be correct and Sam Allardyce has dropped Illan Meslier for veteran Joel Robles.

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan (c), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez.

Leeds: Robles; Ayling (c), Firpo, Kristensen, Wober; Roca, Forshaw, McKennie; Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Georginio, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rodrigo.

02:06 PM

The Leeds lineup is in

02:03 PM

Man City team news

🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland



01:27 PM

Walking with dinosaurs at the Etihad

01:25 PM

Return of the big man

Today we see a truly historical event. No, not the Coronation of King Charles and no, not the incredibly rare sight of a Premier League game televised at 3pm on a Saturday, but the return of 'Big' Sam Allardyce to the English game.

It speaks volumes to the power of the man, and the strong beliefs of both his admirers and detractors, that the narrative about the return of man last season at West Bromwich Albion in 2021 has overtaken what is a hugely important game for both teams.

For Leeds the importance is obvious. This is a club who entered the weekend outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone and who look to be hurtling to the Championship at a rate of knots.

Then there is Manchester City. Still fighting on three fronts, with the FA Cup and Champions League up for grabs alongside the Premier League. With a one-point lead over Arsenal and a game in hand, this feels like their trophy to lose. We've seen late twists in Premier League run-ins before but Pep Guardiola's machine feels unstoppable. A robotic, ever-passing, strangulation by possession monster, who nobody can see dropping points in the remainder of the season.

That is perhaps why we can't help but focus on the return of Big Sam. The human meme who replaced Javi Gracia, who replaced Jesse Marsch. The aura around Big Sam being a manager who saves teams from relegation seems long gone, but he has a chance with Leeds, not least because those clubs around them have been diabolical at times.

For Big Sam's detractors he is yesterday's man, a wine-by-the-pint, long-ball merchant, who represents outdated thinking. To his admirers, of which there's many, he's unfairly maligned, a talented motivator, who's defence first approach wins points, even if it doesn't win hearts.

As for Big Sam himself, it seems there is a chip on shoulder, and he's licking his lips at the opportunity for vengeance. He's previously stated that he'd be more respected if he had a continental surname, and just this week he claimed "there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta."

The truth, as always, is somewhere in the middle. His playing style is perhaps slightly too agricultural and out of step with the tactical innovations of the current Premier League, but at the same time he was a genuine trailblazer. His use of analytics was well ahead of the curve and he's a far ore intelligent man than he gets credit for.

Pep Guardiola represents the antithesis of Allardyce, who prior to his Premier League return was hosting his own 'No Tippy Tappy Fooball' podcast. This is more than a battle between top and (nearly) bottom, it's a battle of footballing ideologies.

