Is Manchester City v Wolves on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City take on Wolves at the Etihad Stadium (PA Wire)

Manchester City welcome Wolves to the Etihad Stadium as they look to take another step towards the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking a fourth consecutive crown and control their own destiny with four games left in their season.

Guardiola will be well aware of the threat that the visitors pose, though, particularly after a 1-0 defeat at Molineux earlier in the season.

Wolves will not have Gary O’Neil on the touchline, though, with the manager serving a ban for his conduct following the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Manchester City vs Wolves predictions and odds here.

When is Manchester City vs Wolves?

Manchester City vs Wolves is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 4 May at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Manchester City had feared that Ederson may miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury against Nottingham Forest, but Pep Guardiola allayed concerns over the goalkeeper on Friday, and he may well be fit to start. Phil Foden and Ruben Dias could return after illness.

Tommy Doyle, who will join Wolves permanently at the end of the seaosn, is for now ineligible to face his parent club but Santiago Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto have returned to training and might feature.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Toti; Doherty, Lemina, Gomes, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/9

Draw 11/1

Wolves win 25/1

Our football betting sites can be found here.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Wolves