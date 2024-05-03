Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City could welcome back Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, both of whom missed their last game through illness.

Goalkeeper Ederson is doubtful after being forced off at half-time last weekend because of a shoulder issue.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil serves a one-match touchline ban following his angry reaction to a disallowed goal against West Ham last month.

Tommy Doyle, whose his loan from City will be made permanent this summer, is ineligible to face his parent club.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are vying to complete a Premier League double against Manchester City, having beaten them 2-1 at Molineux in September.

They also beat City home and away in 2019-20 and could become the first team to record more than one league double against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

City have won seven of the past eight top-flight meetings at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City

City are vying to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 20 games - it would be the fifth time they have reached this mark, and the fourth time under Pep Guardiola.

They are unbeaten in 31 matches in all competitions (W25, D6), excluding penalty shoot-outs. The last Premier League team to record a longer undefeated streak in league and cup were Manchester United (33 games in 1998-99).

City have avoided defeat in 42 consecutive home matches in all competitions, equalling a club record set between December 1919 to November 1921.

Their only defeat in 18 league fixtures this season against teams currently in the bottom half is the 2-1 loss at Wolves (W16, D1).

Kevin de Bruyne has scored five goals and assisted five more in his six league starts against Wolves.

Rodri is unbeaten in his last 70 appearances for City in all competitions (W54, D16), excluding shoot-outs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers