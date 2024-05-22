Manchester City relegation odds slashed to 25-1 as fate over 115 charges looms

A hearing over Manchester City's financial charges is expected to be held before the end of the year - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barrat

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Manchester City getting relegated next season as the club awaits its hearing for 115 alleged financial breaches.

Several betting firms are offering 25/1 on City going down, which contrasts sharply with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool being priced at 2000/1.

Chelsea join the four-in-a-row Premier League champions on shortened odds of relegation, with the London club offered between 20/1 and 16/1. The Premier League is also investigating the Stamford Bridge club over transfer deals conducted during the Roman Abramovich era.

The shortened odds on City going down after one of the most dominant eras in footballing history comes as the club faces a landmark hearing this autumn.

Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, has refused to confirm an exact date for the hearing – but October or November have been earmarked by insiders as the most likely month. “Obviously, we can’t comment on the case,” Masters said last month. “A date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.”

The charges against City, who deny wrongdoing, include 54 failures to provide accurate financial information 2009-10 to 2017-18, 14 failures to provide accurate details for player and manager payments from 2009-10 to 2017-18, five failures to comply with Uefa’s rules including Financial Fair Play (FFP) 2013-14 to 2017-18, seven breaches of the Premier League’s PSR rules 2015-16 to 2017-18 and 35 failures to co-operate with Premier League investigations December 2018 - Feb 2023.

Allegations came to light in leaked material published by German newspaper Der Spiegel. City have always said these leaked emails were obtained illegally. Potential expulsion from the league is among available punishments should the club be found guilty.

The case cannot go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), but either side could appeal, prompting speculation the saga could take years yet to be resolved.

In a 2020 judgement, Uefa banned City from the Champions League for two seasons and fined them €30 million (£25 million). However, the punishment was overturned by Cas.

