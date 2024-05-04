Manchester City 5-1 Wolves: Key stats
Erling Haaland scored his sixth Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City, with only seven players scoring more in the competition’s history. All six have been at the Etihad Stadium, with only three players netting more at a single venue.
Manchester City extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 20 games (W16 D4). They’ve won each of the last six in a row, scoring four or more goals on five occasions in that run.
Wolves have kept just two clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, though this was the first time they’ve shipped 4 or more goals on the road.
Man City’s Erling Haaland became the third player to score multiple first-half hat-tricks in Premier League history (also v Nottingham Forest last season), along with Andrew Cole and Michael Owen (2 each).·
Haaland scored four goals in a Premier League match for the first time. His fourth goal came in the 54th minute today, the second earliest four goal haul by a player in the competition’s history, after Gabriel Jesus in April 2022 (53rd minute against Watford).
No side has conceded more penalty goals than Wolves in the Premier League this season (8). Only in 2021-22 (9) have they conceded more from the spot in a single campaign in the competition.