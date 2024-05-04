Advertisement

Manchester City 5-1 Wolves: Key stats

  • Erling Haaland scored his sixth Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City, with only seven players scoring more in the competition’s history. All six have been at the Etihad Stadium, with only three players netting more at a single venue.

  • Manchester City extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 20 games (W16 D4). They’ve won each of the last six in a row, scoring four or more goals on five occasions in that run.

  • Wolves have kept just two clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, though this was the first time they’ve shipped 4 or more goals on the road.

  • Man City’s Erling Haaland became the third player to score multiple first-half hat-tricks in Premier League history (also v Nottingham Forest last season), along with Andrew Cole and Michael Owen (2 each).·

  • Haaland scored four goals in a Premier League match for the first time. His fourth goal came in the 54th minute today, the second earliest four goal haul by a player in the competition’s history, after Gabriel Jesus in April 2022 (53rd minute against Watford).

  • No side has conceded more penalty goals than Wolves in the Premier League this season (8). Only in 2021-22 (9) have they conceded more from the spot in a single campaign in the competition.