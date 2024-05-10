Man Utd's Treble trophy laundry secret

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester United kit-man Albert Morgan was literally the last-man standing after the club's momentous 1999 Treble celebrations.

I bumped into Morgan at the launch of the three-part Prime Video documentary launch in Manchester last night and he told me about the novel method he came up with to deal with an anxious dilemma about what to do with the trophies after the team's appearance at what was then the Manchester Arena.

"Someone had to look after the trophies and you are always the last man standing as the kit man," he said. "Everyone goes home and you are left to deal with it.

"After the event at the arena, I went back to Old Trafford on the open top bus.

"I did think about taking the trophies home but I was sensible for once.

"It would just have been my luck to take them home, someone to see me and for my house to get broken into. You can imagine the headlines if that happened.

"So instead, I left them in the laundry for safe keeping. When I went back the next morning, the laundry girls had got them all out and were playing with them."