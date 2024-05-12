Man Utd v Arsenal: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno.

Sutton's prediction: 1-5

Manchester United fans need to stop living in the past and pretending we are still in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

My favourite team of the Premier League era was Ferguson's Treble-wining side of 1999, so for everyone who thinks I dislike United, I don't. They were also the best team the Premier League has ever seen but, while they were brilliant then, they are not anymore.

Their manager Erik ten Hag is off at the end of the season, I'm convinced of that, and Arsenal should wipe the floor with them at Old Trafford.

The only question is whether the Gunners turn up but even if they are below their best, this could end up being a cricket score.

I've got to say that while I've been critical of Bruno Fernandes in regards to the Manchester United captaincy, they missed him badly against Crystal Palace.

United really need Fernandes back for this game but, even if he is fit, the only way they can win is by defending in numbers and taking whatever chances they get on the counter-attack.

They will also need Arsenal to not quite be at it but, with what is at stake, I think the opposite will apply. I am expecting the Gunners to win easily.

Serge's prediction: 2-3

There are going to be a lot of goals but Arsenal are going to win this one and push Manchester City all the way.

