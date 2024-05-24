Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup: reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under enormous pressure after a poor season (Oli SCARFF)

Manchester United will sack embattled manager Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City regardless of the result at Wembley, it was reported on Friday.

Britain's The Guardian newspaper said the Premier League club had decided to take the ruthless step after a dismal season.

If Ten Hag's two-year reign does end following the City clash, his exit would provoke memories of fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal's Old Trafford departure.

Van Gaal was fired just two days after United's FA Cup final victory against Crystal Palace in 2016.

United finished an embarrassing eighth in the Premier League this season -- their lowest final position since 1990 -- and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Ten Hag has been the subject of intense speculation over his future, months after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a minority stake in the club and assumed control of football operations.

United insist no decision has been made on the Dutchman's future and say a full review will take place after Saturday's showpiece against the Premier League champions, who are chasing their second straight league and FA Cup double.

The club have been linked with a list of names including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, England's Gareth Southgate and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who has previously coached at Old Trafford.

Speaking before the latest report emerged, United goalkeeper Andre Onana said the final was "extra motivation" after an injury-hit season in which many of their star players flopped.

"We lost twice against City already (in the Premier League)," he said. "We know how good they are. Best team at the moment -- all of our respect -- but we go there to win. A final."

Onana, who also played under Ten Hag at Ajax, stood up for his manager, describing him as a "good guy, a good coach".

"Tactically he's very good and he showed it last season," said the Cameroon international. "I was not here last season and they got top four.

"This season a lot of things happened. I'm not here to back him. He is big enough to back himself. But he is a really good guy, he is a positive coach and tactically he's good.

"If he had all his squad it would probably be different. This season is difficult for him, for us, for the club, for the fans."

Saturday's match offers United a shot at silverware against their bitter rivals and a route to Europa League qualification.

"It would make things look better," said Onana, who has had an inconsistent first season at Old Trafford.

"It's important to end well and winning this game would mean we're in the Europa League."

