Man Utd 'should learn from Liverpool' - Schweinsteiger

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger says the club should take inspiration from rivals Liverpool for their recruitment strategy.

In a recent interview with former United defender Gary Neville on 'The Overlap', Schweinsteiger highlighted the club's recent failings in the transfer market.

"Sometimes you spend the money completely wrong. You have to adapt to how football is changing or not changing." Schweinsteiger said. "The easiest example that United should have learned from is 45 miles away in Liverpool.

"What did Klopp do. Did he sign a lot of huge money transfers? Look at where he got Robertson. It's the same as what he did at Borussia Dortmund. He found [Robert] Lewandowski, [Mario] Gotze, [Ilkay] Gundogan - all of those players.

"You just have to look 45 miles aside and see how they do it. It's stable, it's up there and it doesn't have a wave like United does."

The German also spoke to Nevile about the squad he played with at Old Trafford, beleiving they had the potential to compete for the major trophies.

"I call Paul Pogba one of the best midfielders I've played with." Scweinsteiger told Gary Neville on the Overlap. "I enjoyed playing with him so much. Him, Zlatan [Ibrahamovic] and Wayne [Rooney] - that was so nice.

"We had the right pieces. It was actually all there but you just needed to put the puzzle together.

On what team he would have picked to ensure success, Schweinsteiger said: "David De Gea, Valencia, Luke Shaw. The backline was not that important. You could play with Smalling, Jones or Rojo.

"A midfield of Pogba, Schweinsteiger, maybe Carrick. Up front Rooney, Ibrahimovic and Rashford. That's enough. 100 per cent."