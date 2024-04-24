Man Utd 4-2 Sheff Utd: What Ten Hag said

[Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Many positives today. The resilience to fight back after losing two times. But also there were negatives. We gave it away, it can't happen, unacceptable, we have to learn from this.

"But I'm happy with the win and we need to move on."

On his side's reaction to falling behind: "Have you seen some panic? No, not at all, we were very composed. We kept making chances throughout the game."

On if the final 15 minutes were his side at its best: "No, the 70 minutes at Wembley was much better. We can play very good in moments. It's not easy when there are many changes."

On Casemiro's performance: "I think he's a very good centre-back, together with Harry [Maguire]. Very stable in and out of possession."

On Bruno Fernandes: "He's very consistent. At the moment he's in very good form.

"We are striving to progress the team. The number of goals we are scoring in this moment is a huge progress. If we have our back four back, then I'm sure we will be more consistent."