Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal - analysis

[Getty Images]

Being spoilers of another team's party is not a position Manchester United want to be in, but that is the position they were taking up today as long-time rivals Arsenal came into town.

After being beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace last-time out, many fans understandably feared the worst against a Gunners side who arrived at Old Trafford determined to take the title battle with Manchester City to the final day of the season.

However, a big win for Arsenal failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag will be disappointed that the decisive goal came from sloppy defending, with Casemiro playing Kai Havertz onside, allowing him to provide the cross for Leandro Trossard to turn in.

To Manchester United's credit, they did show flashes but ultimately did not trouble David Raya in the Arsenal goal enough.

Manchester United have the FA Cup to focus on before the season is out and then the work will begin as they look to find a way to get closer to Arsenal and Manchester City in future seasons.