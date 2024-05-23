Man United boss Ten Hag reveals ‘key message’ to players ahead of FA Cup final

Erik Ten Hag has revealed his “key message” to Manchester United players ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final.

The Red Devils face rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday 25 May, in a repeat of last year’s showpiece.

In a press conference ahead of the match, Ten Hag was asked what his “key messaging” has been this week.

“It’s the FA Cup final, it’s a big event and we are there,” he responded.

“We have an opportunity, it will never be easy but we have to go for it. We will go for it and we have to believe.”