Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final live: Score and latest updates

08:42 PM

40 mins: Man City 2 Real Madrid 0 (3-1 agg)

KDB free kick wide on the right, 30 yards out. He's gone for the flat one. The last touch is a Madrid one and it goes out for a corner.

Madrid don't get dominated very often, but this is the reality so far tonight.

08:39 PM

GOAL! Man City 2 Real Madrid 0 (Silva, 36) (3-1 agg)

Bernardo Silva!

Grealish is in acres of space down the left. He picks up Gundogan inside the box who takes a shot, it deflects off Courtois and Silva is there in the box to dink his header over the man on the line. A wonderfully controlled finish.

08:36 PM

34 mins: Man City 1 Real Madrid 0 (2-1 agg)

Kroos rattles the crossbar! Movement and pace, he really catches hold of it and Ederson gets a fingertip to it!

08:35 PM

33 mins: Man City 1 Real Madrid 0 (2-1 agg)

Benzema is sent in by Rodrygo, a simple enough pass, one-on-one with Ederson, but the City keeper has judged that well and charged out to smother the ball. He's not had to do anything yet, but shows himself to be completely sharp.

08:33 PM

32 mins: Man City 1 Real Madrid 0 (2-1 agg)

Just as I write that, Vinicius is sent down the inside-left and surges into the City box, but Walker is faster than him, gets between him and the ball and calmly controls and clears.

08:32 PM

31 mins: Man City 1 Real Madrid 0 (2-1 agg)

Man City are closing Real Madrid down so well. The visitors have barely made it into the hosts half.

They've completed 45 passes vs City's 237.

08:29 PM

Analysis from Oliver Brown at the Etihad

Even by Manchester City's standards, the monopoly on possession is astounding. Real Madrid can barely escape their own third, let alone their own half. They show few signs of becoming disorientated just yet, but this is a dizzyingly effective sky-blue swarm. Thibaut Courtois does not have a moment to rest, as City turn his every clearance into another attack.

08:26 PM

GOAL! Man City 1 Real Madrid 0 (Silva, 23) (2-1 agg)

Bernardo Silva! Fully deserved from a City point of view too. City have taken a giant stride towards Istanbul.

Man City run wild down the right, KDB well involved. Silva is played through into the Madrid box and looks as though he is going to whip it across the face of goal, but slings it past Courtois at the near post.

08:23 PM

21 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

What a save!!! It's a great ball in from the right, a good header across to Haaland from Akanji. Courtois is going left, but manages to dive and save with his finger-tips to deny 52-goal Haaland's placed header. That was world class.

Courtois saves - AFP/OLI SCARFF

08:20 PM

18 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

City free kick on the left. De Bruyne takes. He just tries to catch Courtois off guard, picking out that front post with a curling effort – just wide.

08:18 PM

16 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

Gundogan tries to float it in, but that's too far ahead of Haaland.

08:18 PM

15 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

KDB puts a great ground cross in, catching everyone off guard with a left-footed cross... but Militao is again there and alert.

08:15 PM

13 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

Haaland! A lovely ball in by Grealish from the left to the Norwegian. It's on a dime to Haaland, who heads, but Courtois responds and puts in a reaction save. Strong.

Erling Haaland header - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

08:13 PM

11 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

Real Madrid have allowed Stones to take a pot shot, just wide. City are moving the ball around well. Remember, this sort of play doesn't faze Madrid though as they're so quick on the counter.

08:12 PM

10 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

KDB spots an early ball in to the box, a little dart in there, but Militao does well to get up and head it away.

City have been the dominant team so far tonight, but nothing yet to show for their efforts.

08:10 PM

7 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

De Bruyne jumps onto an open ball, picking out Haaland ahead of him after Madrid play a high line. The City striker takes a heavy touch past Courtois and ends up trying to pull the ball back across goal... but no City player is there.

Moments later Rodri cuts inside, then cuts out, a great bit of skill from the midfielder before he unleashes a right-footed shot from the right side of the box. It curls away from the goal but wasn't far off. Just lacked a bit of composure with the finish.

Rodri shot - AFP/Pau Ellis

08:07 PM

5 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

Good ball in by De Bruyne, Madrid dropping deep and allowing City to come on to them. KDB darts into the box and tries to pick out Gundogan, but it's well defended by Militao.

08:05 PM

3 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

Walker has the first shot of the game. It comes to him, right-of-centre, 25 yards out and he pulls the trigger, but sends it well over.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Man City 0 Real Madrid 0 (1-1 agg)

Walker sends Silva down the right, before cutting inside. It comes to Rodri in the middle and he tries to pick Silva on a run down the outside right-channel, but his touch lets him down. Madrid throw.

08:01 PM

Kick off!

Manchester City get us under way.

Poland's Szymon Marciniak officiates tonight.

07:58 PM

Out come the teams

A reminder of the line-ups tonight.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Carson, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Subs: Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Lunin, Odriozola, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mendy, Mariano.

07:57 PM

The players are gathering in the tunnel

"This is the acid test tonight," says Michael Owen.

"I do fancy City, I've got to be honest," says Rio Ferdinand.

07:55 PM

Noel G

Noel Gallagher - AP/Jon Super

07:54 PM

More screamers tonight?

07:50 PM

Pep Guardiola speaks with BT Sport

We have to help our people to be with us, we have to give them something and we are happy to do it. Now we have the team, and everyone is pushing. But always we have a good squad. The moment I see the line-up, I try to figure out what they are trying to do.

Pep Guardiola - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

07:42 PM

Real Madrid's European dominance

07:39 PM

More thoughts from Owen

The ironic thing was that both teams scored against the run of play in the Bernabeu the other day. They [Real Madrid] really dominated down the left-hand side. All of a sudden, in that second half, they gained control of the game. Fascinating to see how the game starts tonight.

07:33 PM

Michael Owen on Vinicius Junior

I think you could argue that he's the most destructive player in the world. Mbappe, him. There's not many players who strike fear in the game. People with pace like him, skill. I think he is destructive.

Vinicius Junior - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

07:27 PM

And here's Ederson, KDB and Haaland

Ederson - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Kevin De Bruyne - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Erling Haaland - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

07:25 PM

Real Madrid are out for their warm up

Thibaut Courtois - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

07:23 PM

Steve McManaman on Carlo Ancelotti

I think the most important thing when you manage Real Madrid is that the players respect you. He [Ancelotti] is a very calm pair of hands. The owners, they trust him as well. But the most important thing is that the players respect him.

07:21 PM

And here's the trophy

Champions League trophy - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

07:14 PM

Carlo Ancelotti arrives at the Etihad

I am very calm, full of hope, full of faith. It is all about managing thoughts. We are very happy to be here, we are feeling good. It is a usual event for us to be in a semi-final. It's 11 years out of 13 in the semi-finals. That's not easy. We enjoy it while we can.

Carlo Ancelotti - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

07:09 PM

Telegraph Sport's Oliver Brown: "An epoch-defining evening for Manchester City"

07:00 PM

Some entrance...

06:57 PM

Man City fans welcome their side

Pictures from Telegraph Sport's James Ducker, who is on the ground at the Etihad.

Man City fans - James Ducker

Man City fans - James Ducker

06:51 PM

WATCH: Madrid fans occupy Manchester city centre

06:47 PM

Man City's incredible run

Pep Guardiola's side are in the midst of an incredible run of results at home in the Champions League.

They have not lost in 25 home Champions League ties...for the purposes of clarity that run looks like this:

WWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWW

06:45 PM

Rudiger nugget

Some may be surprised to see Antonio Rudiger not in the Madrid side tonight after the way he marshalled Erling Haaland in the first leg, yet consider this...

Real Madrid have won 95 per cent of their games without Antonio Rüdiger in the starting XI this season across all competitions (G20 W19 L1), compared to just 53 per cent with the German as a starter (G36 W19 D8 L9).

Ancelotti clearly has huge faith in the combination fo Militao and Alaba.

06:39 PM

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola turns to the same XI which came out of Madrid last week with a draw. Worth noting that Kevin de Bruyne had a full rest at the weekend and thus should be fully fresh ahead of this one.

Your City XI 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/V1GZQTL3vn — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023

06:35 PM

City eye historic Treble

by James Ducker

Kyle Walker has set his sights on emulating Manchester United’s immortal treble winners – and repaying Manchester City’s owners in the process.

City will move a step closer to an elusive first Champions League should they overcome Real Madrid in the eagerly awaited second leg of their semi-final at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

It is the biggest game yet in what could be a history-making season for City, with Real, the 14-time European Cup winners, representing arguably the greatest threat to their hopes of becoming only the second club in English football history to win the treble, after a 1-1 draw in Spain last week.

City will claim a fifth Premier League title in six seasons if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday – assuming Arsenal do not hand them the trophy by losing at Nottingham Forest the night before – and have already secured a place in the FA Cup final against United on June 3.

And Walker hopes City can carve their own piece of football immortality like United’s treble winners in 1998-99 at the same time as finally landing the Champions League trophy he feels the players owe the club’s Abu Dhabi owners for their transformative investment over the past 15 years.

“You have to just look over the road at Manchester United and what they have accomplished over a number of years,” the City defender said.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action with Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - Getty Images/MB Media

“When you get compared to that team, they won countless titles. We’ve done five in six years – if, hopefully, we can cross the line on this one, which still isn’t over by the way because we still need to get results against Chelsea, Brighton or Brentford. The club is missing that one [the Champions League] and the owners, given the amount of money they have pumped into this club and the investment they have done, we owe that to them.”

Walker says City’s players are also being driven by a desire to atone for their Champions League final defeat by Chelsea two seasons ago, when they lost 1-0 having headed into the game as favourites.

“To get to the Champions League final against Chelsea and not perform as well as we could, we owe that to ourselves to get some revenge because we know that was below par on that day,” he said.

“But we have a tough opponent to get past to get to the Champions League final. The first thing is getting past Real Madrid and then let’s see about the final.”

Walker said there was no denying the next few days could be a historic moment in the club’s history.

“I think it is big to everyone in that dressing room, we know the goals at the end of it, it is a massive week for the club,” he said. “I would have liked to have done it [won the Champions League] when we first got to the final against Chelsea but it is a learning curve.

“This group have been together for a number of years, where we have been able to overcome situations, where we have been in winning positions, losing positions.

06:30 PM

Real Madrid team news

As ever, Madrid have been early to release their side this evening. There's just one change from last week's first leg, with Eder Militao coming in to replace Antonio Rudiger.

06:27 PM

Ancelotti: 'Bravery, courage and character are vital components'

By Mike McGrath

Carlo Ancelotti has put together a possession-based game to break Manchester City’s formidable Champions League home record and has called for “bravery and character” from his Real Madrid players at the Etihad Stadium.

City have not lost a European match on home soil for 25 matches, which is a record for an English team in the competition. But Ancelotti says his team can finally produce an away win by taking control of possession and starving service to 51-goal striker Erling Haaland.

Ancelotti will draw on his club’s experience at this stage, reaching the semi-finals 11 times in 13 years, to reach another final after the 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week when his team conceded 70% possession in the first half.

“In the first leg we managed to have possession of the ball, it was tough for them to get hold of it. If we can have more possession than them, if we can have the ball, it is less of risk for defensive situations,” said the Real manager.

“Bravery, courage and character are vital components. These games put you under huge pressure. If you’ve not got the character and personality have to get over the challenge, all about personality and character, that can influence how much you show your quality. Will have moments when we suffer but that’s normal.”

Real’s team bus was late to pick up the Spanish giants from Manchester Airport, causing them to be late for the media duties and open training. Ancelotti reported no injury worries, leaving him with the decision on whether to recall Éder Militão to his defence. He says he will not just focus on stopping Haaland.

“When we evaluate a team you don’t just evaluate one player, if you control Haaland you can’t forget (Bernardo) Silva or the others, (Kevin) De Bruyne. We chat with coaches, if they have to score then hopefully it’s early so we have a chance to get back in the game.”

Ancelotti also insisted the cost of each team will not matter, adding: “If you think you are the best team in the world it doesn’t make it 100% sure you’ll win, it’s not just quality in a semi-final, it can be personality, mentality, character, it’s not only quality.”

