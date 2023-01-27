Man City vs Arsenal LIVE score: Latest updates from FA Cup clash as Erling Haaland misses chance

Manchester City and Arsenal meet for the first time this season in what will be an interesting preview for the Premier League title race as the two rivals go head-to-head in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.

The Gunners are five points ahead of City in the league, unbeaten in seven games across all competitions and are full of confidence following their late 3-2 victory over Manchester United last time out. The team’s focus now shifts to the FA Cup as manager Mikel Arteta attempts to defeat his old mentor Pep Guardiola. Before taking over at the Emirates Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant at City so tonight’s match is a case of seeing how well the apprentice has developed.

Manchester City are in good form. They demolished Chelsea 4-0 in the third round of this competition and have scored seven goals in their previous two league games – against Tottenham and Wolves respectively. Guardiola has also won his last five matches against Arsenal but his last defeat to Arteta came in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2020, when the Gunners went on to lift the cup. Will Arsenal replicate that feat this year as well?

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium as Man City face Arsenal in the FA Cup:

Man City vs Arsenal

Manchester City host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round

Mikel Arteta takes on former mentor Pep Guardiola as Premier League’s top two teams clash at Etihad Stadium

City unbeaten in five matches against Arsenal since a 2-0 defeat in the 2020 FA Cup

33’ CHANCE! - Nketiah volleys a shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box (MCI 0-0 ARS)

21’ SAVE! - Ortega denies Trossard with a strong left-hand (MCI 0-0 ARS)

15’ CHANCE! - Saka’s shot from inside the box gets charged down (MCI 0-0 ARS)

9’ SHOT! - Haaland attempts an optimistic overhead kick (MCI 0-0 ARS)

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Half-time: Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:50 , Michael Jones

45+4 mins: It’s been a half that has seen Arsenal create the better chances but Stefan Ortega has been solid between the Man City sticks.

The home side haven’t really moved out of second gear but Kevin De Bruyne curled a shot wide which interested the fans.

All to play for in the second half.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:48 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: John Stones isn’t going to continue. Aymeric Laporte is getting ready to come on to replace him but the match restarts before he can get on the pitch.

City are down to 10 for the minute.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: John Stones is down. He seems to have a problem with his right hamstring and may have pulled it. Ruben Dias has been sent out to warm up for City.

There’s going to be two minutes of added time to play plus however long it takes to deal with Stones’ injury.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:42 , Michael Jones

42 mins: This has been coming. The ball comes up to Haaland who controls it before laying a pass off to the left before making a run in behind.

Holding doesn’t let him go though and drags Haaland to the floor. The referee pulls out the yellow card and the Arsenal centre-back goes in the book.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! Erling Haaland is a machine. There’s a tussle in midfield between Gundogan and Tierney with the Arsenal defender dinking the ball back towards his own goal.

Haaland puts on the burners and beats a back-tracking Gabriel to the ball. The centre-back puts pressure on Haaland but the striker pokes the ball at goal and just pushes it wide.

Wonderful pace and strength on display from Haaland there.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Man City are aggrieved again. Kevin De Bruyne dribbles the ball towards the edge of the Arsenal box and gets a shove from Thomas Partey. He theatrically throws himself to ground but the referee lets play go on and the ball comes up to Bukayo Saka.

Saka is then pushed by Jack Grealish in an almost identical fashion and the referee blows for an Arsenal free kick. ‘No way’ mouths De Bruyne as Grealish just shakes his head.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Close! Trossard collects the ball out wide on the left and drives down the line before sweeping past Rico Lewis. Trossard whips in a cross and picks out the run from Eddie Nketiah who meets the ball on the volley and pokes it wide of the nearest post!

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Haaland looks slightly dazed as he walks off to the side of the pitch but he’ll be able to play on.

Rodri nicks the ball off Fabio Vieira after Arsenal resume the match but City don’t make use of the mini break and lose possession on the left wing.

Haaland jogs back on as well.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Rob Holding and Erling Haaland are at it again. Both players go up for an aerial ball and Haaland takes a knock to the back of the head.

VAR looks at the incident but nothing come Holding’s way in terms of punishment. Haaland needs a bit of treatment from the City medical staff.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Things are heating up now! Kevin De Bruyne drifts into space on the inside right channel and receives the ball from Rico Lewis.

The Man City playmaker cuts inside of Leandro Trossard before curling a left-footed effort just wide of the far post! Matt Turner wasn’t confident with that one.

The Arsenal goalkeeper leapt across to keep it out but wasn’t getting there. De Bruyne’s effort was only a few inches away from opening the scoring.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: SAVE! That’s the chance. Arsenal break down the right wing and send the ball inside to Fabio Vieira.

He passes the ball on to Leandro Trossard who drives past Rice Lewis, gets into the box and blazes a shot at goal. Stefan Ortega leaps to his left and gets a strong hand to ball managing to palm it into the six yard area where it gets scooped away.

Best chance of the match. Great save.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Erling Haaland’s battle with Rob Holding is one of the more entertaining aspects of the match so far. The Arsenal defender is sticking close to the Man City forward but Haaland is too strong and powerful for Holding to get his own way.

Haaland receives a forward pass and flicks it over Holding’s head before looking to sprint in behind. Thomas Partey is back to cover for Arsenal though and intercepts the loose ball before working it clear.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Arsenal win a free kick inside Man City’s final third that gets swung over to Bukayo Saka who smokes a first time shot straight at the nearest defender.

Arsenal are giving as good as they get at the minute.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Things haven’t properly kicked into gear for either team yet but Manchester City are looking good. Ilkay Gundogan is allowed to make a storming run down the inside left channel.

He carries the ball up to the box before sending it over to Jack Grealish who curls an effort into the middle. Riyad Mahrez is hovering over by the back post but the cross comes too close to Matt Turner and the Arsenal goalkeeper plucks it out of the air.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Nervous times for Arsenal! Manuel Akanji slides a forward ball up to Erling Haaland who shrugs Rob Holding out of the way to get to the ball.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Matt Turner is aware of the danger and comes flying out of the box to dispossess Haaland with a sliding tackle.

The ball loops up and Haaland whacks an overhead kick otwards goal only for Tomiyasu to intercept and clear his lines.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Lovely play from Arsenal. It’s the new signing Leandro Trossard who fancies himself against John Stones. He dribbles inside of the defender before slotting the ball to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tomiyasu drives a decent effort at goal but Stefan Ortega comfortably keeps it out.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: The Manchester City midfielders are incandescent when Erling Haaland and Rob Holding come together to challenge for a long ball up the pitch from City.

Haaland wins it and grapples with Holding before hitting the deck. The referee blows the whistle but awards Arsenal the free kick.

Another City attack comes from a poor pass from Matt Turner. Rodri is fed the ball just outside the box but leans back on his effort from range.

He drills his shot well over the crossbar but Arsenal gave away a chance from poor play at the back.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:01 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah gets the ball rolling at the Etihad Stadium as Arsenal look to find a way past Manchester City tonight. The home side press high up the pitch immediately and Kevin De Bruyne forces the ball out for throw in deep in the Gunners’ half.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:59 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta give each other a big hug as they meet on the touchline. These old friends go head-to-head tonight.

Kick off is up next.

Pre-match thoughts of Mikel Arteta

19:52 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta spoke to ITV before kick off about tonight’s match saying: “Big opportunity, it’s always great to be in the cup and playing a top side and we have to prove we have the level [to beat them].

“Everyone needs and deserves game time. We need everyone and have to give them minutes to they are in condition to compete....I still think we have a very competitive team.

“We have to be at our best level to best them for sure.”

Man City vs Arsenal

19:48 , Michael Jones

The warm ups are coming to an end. Mikel Arteta says that he believes the team he’s picked tonight will be very competitive and wants them to try their best to win the game.

Can the Gunners defeat City tonight?

City’s star man?

19:43 , Michael Jones

Riyad Mahrez has been involved in seven goals in his last five FA Cup appearances for Man City with six goals and one assist.

Mahrez has also netted a brace in each of his last two FA Cup games at the Etihad, vs Fulham last February and vs Chelsea in this season’s third round.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:38 , Michael Jones

Arsenal lost their last FA Cup match against a Premier League side. That was a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the 2020/21 fourth round.

They’ve not lost consecutive such meetings in this competition since January 2010 vs Stoke and 2011 vs Man Utd.

An intriguing FA Cup tie between the Premier League’s top two

19:33 , Michael Jones

The Premier League’s top two sides meet in the FA Cup on Friday as Manchester City host Arsenal in a fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the encounter could unfold.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:29 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won their last nine home matches in the FA Cup, scoring at least three goals in every win and 40 goals in total.

The only other team to have won nine home games in a row while scoring three or more goals in FA Cup history is Blackburn Rovers between 1881 and 1885 when they went on a run of 12 games.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:25 , Michael Jones

The players have arrived at the Emirates Stadium. This should be an intriguing encounter between the best two teams in the Premier League (at the minute).

Have Arsenal got enough firepower to get past Man City tonight?

Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder

19:21 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal may be forced into the transfer market for a new midfielder as fears mount over an injury to Mohamed Elneny.

The Egypt international is not a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium but, with Arteta operating with a small squad, his absence could be felt in the Premier League title race – especially with FA Cup and Europa League fixtures in the mix.

Arsenal have already signed Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior – a highly rated Poland international defender – in the January window.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:16 , Michael Jones

On paper Manchester City look vastly stronger than Arsenal tonight.

Mikel Arteta has mainly stuck with the players that have performed for Arsenal in the cup competitions this season but strengthens the midfield with the inclusion of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Pep Guardiola meanwhile selects an almost full strength side. Nathan Ake is the only addition from City’s previous Premier League match versus Wolves.

It’s well known that Guardiola likes to win domestic competitions so expect City to go all out to win this one tonight.

Arsenal’s FA Cup record versus Man City

19:11 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won their last four FA Cup games against Man City.

They’ve reached the final every time they’ve eliminated City and have gone on to win the trophy on each of the last three occasions, (1971, 2017, 2020).

Man City vs Arsenal team changes

19:06 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes seven changes to the Manchester City team that defeat Chelsea 4-0 in the previous round of the FA Cup. He names a strong team with Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Rodri and Riyad Mahrez keeping their places.

Also included in the line-up at Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.

In contrast Mikel Arteta sticks with the bulk of the side that defeated Oxford in the third round.

That means that quite a few of Arsenal’s squad players keep their places. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey come into midfield and Leandro Trossard earns a first start for the club.

Man City vs Arsenal line-ups

19:02 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Arsenal XI: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Vieira, Trossard, Saka, Nketiah

The Arsenal gamble that’s paying off in style

18:55 , Michael Jones

When it comes to some of the most exciting players on the market, Edu no longer has to make the phone calls. The Arsenal sporting director is now taking them, as so many of the best talents and agents go to him.

They can see which way the club is headed. Declan Rice is now considering them over Chelsea and Manchester United, to go with a host of other names. Arsenal are very suddenly one of the most attractive prospects in sport.

“Suddenly” is the key word, because it makes a considerable difference from this time last year and a profound difference from Mikel Arteta’s first full season.

Guardiola on why Arteta left Man City

18:50 , Michael Jones

This week’s build-up has been a trip down memory lane for Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta as they’ve been asked what it was like to work with one another.

Guardiola was also asked why City allowed Arteta to leave for Arsenal.

"I am not a guy to say, ‘no, you have to stay with me’," added Guardiola. "Everyone has dreams. We felt if one team could offer him (the chance) to be manager he would leave.

"I know he went to ‘his’ club, the team he dreams of. He’s a supporter, for the fact he played there, he was a captain there. He loves the club.

"I remember when we were together here, when we scored goals, he’d jump a lot and celebrate - except against one team, Arsenal. People have to fly when they believe it is the best.

“Life is too short. Spend time in a place you believe suits you better."

Manchester City have a strong record against Arsenal

18:45 , Michael Jones

Man City have won 13 of their 16 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions under Pep Guardiola (one draw, two defeats) with the team only beating Burnley (14) more often since the manager arrived.

However, both of City’s defeats to Arsenal have come in the FA Cup with the most recent coming in the 2020 FA Cup semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s modesty won’t let him take credit for Mikel Arteta’s success

18:40 , Michael Jones

If Arsenal become champions, there is a case for branding it the fifth Premier League won by Pep Guardiola’s management. Mikel Arteta, after all, could be portrayed as the Frankenstein’s monster of the title race, created by Guardiola, serving as his nemesis.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant when Manchester City posted 100 points in a season. At the half-way stage now, his Arsenal have 50. Guardiola tutored him, mentored him and encouraged him, but did not keep him by his side.

“Mikel wanted to leave,” he rationalised. “What do you want me to say? Chain him here and say, ‘you don’t leave’.”

That Arteta’s heart was at Arsenal, the club he captained, was apparent in his time at the Etihad Stadium when City found the net. “Always he jumps and celebrates, except against one team,” Guardiola recalled.

Arteta on challenging Man City for trophies

18:35 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he always hoped that the club could challenge Pep Guardiola’s prolific Man City side for trophies and is happy that this is the case this season.

"I always hoped that was going to be the case one day and it’s happening this season," he said, "That’s not going to change any friendship, the moments that we have, how important he is in my life, how important he is in my profession.

"We’re both willing to win and defend our clubs in any way and that’s always been the case since day one. I would prefer to do it with someone else to be fair."

Guardiola on Arteta

18:30 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola comes up against his old assistant tonight when Mikel Arteta brings his Arsenal team to the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup fourth round tie.

Guardiola spoke in the build up to tonight’s clash about Arteta and says that he always thought the Spaniard would make a good manager.

"I had the feeling, we knew it when he was here, (about) his ability for City," said Guardiola on Thursday. "I don’t know my part on him but his influence on me was great, massive, so important in becoming a better manager.

"If I had left, Mikel would be here and he would be the best, absolutely."

Pep Guardiola recalls moment he knew Mikel Arteta would thrive as manager

18:25 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has recalled the moment he knew Mikel Arteta would thrive as a manager during the early stages of his reign at Manchester City.

The Arsenal boss learned his trade under the former Barcelona tactician, providing knowledge of the English came from his time as a player in the Premier League.

And Guardiola has detailed how Arteta specifically helped him to form a gameplan after moving to the Etihad.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

18:20 , Michael Jones

Man City will have the advantage if Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta make changes, as the Premier League champions have the edge over the challengers in terms of squad depth.

Arteta may also want to wait until the Premier League clashes to reveal his true tactical hand, which should also offer City the better chance of winning.

Man City 2-1 Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

18:15 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasi, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

What is the early team news?

18:10 , Michael Jones

Stefan Ortega could deputise in goal for Manchester City, while Phil Foden is a doubt due to a foot injury. City should have a fully-fit squad elsewhere but it will be interesting to see how strong a team Pep Guardiola decides to go with.

Arsenal are still without Gabriel Jesus, who will be unable to face his former team due to injury.

Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also out. Takehiro Tomiyasi and new signing Leandro Trossard could start if Mikel Arteta decides to make changes.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal

18:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 27th January at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm, as well as online on the ITV X platform.

Man City vs Arsenal

16:23 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup clash between the top two teams in the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City.

This fourth round encounter is being played at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola coming up against his former assistant Mikel Arteta. Tonight’s match is set to be a preview for clashes to come as the teams have yet to face each other in the league this season.

Manchester City have won their last five matches against Arsenal in all competitions but they did slump to a 2-0 defeat in the 2020 FA Cup semi-finals - which is the last time Arsenal defeat Guardiola’s men.

Both managers are expected to name relatively strong line-ups for the game with a good blend of youth and experienced mixed in. As City are playing at home they are the favourites to progress but Arsenal could use this opportunity to measure themselves against the Premier League champions.

We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the evening so stick with us.