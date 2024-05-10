Man City hit four past Leeds to win FA Youth Cup

Justin Oboavwoduo celebrates giving Manchester City the lead against Leeds [Getty Images]

Manchester City cut loose in the second half to overpower Leeds and lift the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time in their history.

City began to get on top towards the end of a goalless opening period and went in front just two minutes after the restart when Justin Oboavwodou profited from a fortunate rebound after his initial shot had been saved.

Jayden Heskey, son of former England striker Emile, tapped home a second 12 minutes later after impressive Germany youth international Farid Alfa-Ruprecht had provided the low cross.

Defender Stephen Mfuni headed home a third as City applied more pressure from a free-kick before substitute Matty Warhurst raced 40 yards and finished into the bottom corner eight minutes from time.

It was harsh on Leeds, who were backed by noisy travelling support after beating three Premier League teams on their way to the final, including an outstanding quarter-final win over Liverpool.

However, they never looked likely to become the first EFL side to win England’s most prestigious youth competition since 2005 and lost by the joint-heaviest margin since the two-legged final was abandoned in 2019.

City, meanwhile, were in their sixth final in 10 years. Their last success was in 2020, when Cole Palmer featured in the side that beat Chelsea.

It was an especially sweet success for City’s Under-18 coach Ben Wilkinson, son of legendary Leeds boss Howard.