Malcom Brogdon to the Chicago Bulls? Why one analyst thinks it’s a good idea

While many NBA analysts have the Chicago Bulls as sellers, what if they flipped the script and added veteran talent instead? This is exactly what Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has in mind for the Bulls, with a deal that has them picking up Portland Trail Blazers floor general Malcolm Brogdon.

“Brogdon’s numbers don’t jump off the page (14.8 points and 5.1 assists), plus he’s a 31-year-old with a history of various ailments,” notes Buckley. “He should not cost a premium. Saying that, he offers playoff experience, fits on or off the ball and adds value on both ends of the floor, so he isn’t someone Portland would just give away, either.”

But given reports that Chicago is trying to avoid a full rebuild while changing their identity, “Brogdon could be a veteran connector in Chicago, and his versatility should allow him to fit with anyone” according to the B/R analyst.

We need to talk about the Chicago Bulls' defense https://t.co/eyfwUc3Sz4 pic.twitter.com/2twEyWYIbO — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) January 21, 2024

The deal, which would have Julian Phillips, Lonzo Ball, and a Blazers first round pick headed to Portland, might “see this as a cost-cutting opportunity” given Ball’s insurance covering his salary, as well as regaining control of their pick.

If this were amenable to Portland — and we are not sure that it would be — this is not a terrible plan for a retool.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire