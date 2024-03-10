Malcolm Butler: I'm retired

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is calling it a career.

Butler announced his retirement at an event in Houston this weekend. He last played with the Titans in 2020, but had stints with the Cardinals and Patriots in 2021 and 2022 as well as a tryout with the Falcons last year.

“I am retired,” Butler said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I did the best I can do. Walking away from the game feeling comfortable. Everybody can do more, but I’m satisfied with my career. It’s time to move on and transition.”

Butler will be best remembered for two Super Bowls. His interception of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as a rookie in February 2015 sealed Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots and Bill Belichick's decision to bench Butler for New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles has lingered as one of the most surprising developments in the team's history.

Butler made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent four seasons with the team before moving on to the Titans after that Super Bowl benching. He spent three seasons in Tennessee and then signed with the Cardinals, but retired before the start of the 2021 season. He returned to New England in 2022 and wound up on injured reserve in August.