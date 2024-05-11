Malaysia football: Mystery attacks on players overshadow season start

Faisal Halim remains in intensive care after an acid attack [Getty Images]

Malaysia's football season is opening amid serious concerns over player safety following a series of attacks.

Three members of the national team have suffered assaults this month, prompting the cancellation of the season-opening charity match on Friday.

One of the victims, winger Faisal Halim, was left in a critical condition after an acid attack in a shopping mall last weekend.

Police have yet to establish a motive, or whether the incidents are linked.

Malaysia's football association has urged high-profile players to take precautions, including hiring bodyguards.

Faisal Halim suffered serious burns after being splashed with acid while shopping near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on 5 May.

The 25-year-old star winger has since undergone skin graft surgery. Football officials say he is responding but remains in intensive care.

Police are analysing the fingerprints of a suspect arrested at the mall, local media report.

Akhyar Rashid was targeted by robbers near his home [Getty Images]

In another incident midfielder Safiq Harim, 36, was left unharmed after he was confronted by hammer-wielding men who smashed in his car windscreen.

A third player, Akhyar Rashid, 26, was attacked by robbers outside his home.

The season-opening Charity Shield game was cancelled on Friday, after Faisal's club, Selangor FC, withdrew.