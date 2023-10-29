Mailbox: 1 yard and a cloud of dust is a bad strategy for Ohio State football

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State football

To the editor: Ryan Day is determined to establish the run game. One yard and a cloud of dust isn't cutting it. But there's a very easy solution. Pass on first down. You've got the best team of wide receivers in the country. Use them. Throw 7-, 8-, 9-yard passes, and then you can run for the next two plays to get your first down.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams s stopped by Penn State's Abdul Carter (11) and Kevin Winston Jr. (21).

Defenses that overplay those short passes are susceptible to deeper, uncovered throws and nothing ahead but the end zone. Offenses are meant to be offensive − dictate to the defense. Throwing on first down accomplishes that. There is the added bonus of taking pressure off the offensive line, which doesn't face such stacked lines and linebackers when they aren't sure you're running. And longer possessions rest the defense.

Penn State didn't hold Ohio State to 20 points on Saturday. Ryan Day did. Throwing the ball on first down would have meant less stress for all of us.

Jay Margolis, Delray Beach, Fla.

To Jay: I've never understood why any defense would "stack the box" to stop the run against Ohio State, a team that hasn't proven it can run the ball. But Day has said that's what the Buckeyes are facing.

To the editor: Why do the Buckeyes never run the QB sneak?

Jenni Carl

To Jenni: It hasn't been a big part of their playbook, but Kyle McCord did run it once against Purdue. The Buckeyes were building a Tebow-like wildcat package with backup quarterback Devin Brown, and it showed promise, but he's out now with an ankle injury.

A Peacock sideline reporter holds a microphone with the NBC Peacock logo during Michigan State's football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

To Mr. White: Two points regarding last Sunday’s Mailbox:

1. You were spot on with your answer that streaming is in place to enrich the coffers of the Big Ten conference and its member universities. This parallels what has happened in academia as college deans used to be focused on leading their departments and setting academic goals. Now fundraising is a primary duty.

2. I realized after reading the numerous letters complaining about the poor quality of the Peacock broadcast stream that there is a hidden revenue driver in transitioning live sports to streaming beyond the monthly fee: The need for viewers to upgrade to faster home internet. I work from a home office and have frequent video conferences, so I pay for gigabit internet. I had zero issues with the OSU-Purdue broadcast. The fact that Comcast (Xfinity) owns NBC Universal tells you everything that you need to know.

Michael O'Connell

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball past Michigan State Spartans cornerback Ameer Speed (6) in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

To the editor: To the OSU ticket office: Please let me know when I'll be receiving my refund for having to pay your "premium" price for my tickets to the upcoming game against 2-6 Michigan State.

Dave Dudley, Lewis Center

To Dave: Let me know how that request goes for you.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gestures from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium.

To Brian: Only two things matter regarding Ryan Day's outbursts: The players support him (and thrive) and if he wins, the issue becomes a non-story. On the other hand, it seems like the defense and Marvin Harrison Jr. have rescued an anemic running game - historically unacceptable for Ohio State. This is the greater issue. Even a stellar defense cannot hold off a team like Michigan. They will eventually tire without the offense successfully running the ball. Further, greedy calls have sacrificed potential points, i.e. field goals. Didn't Day's frustration start last year with Schiano (Rutgers) on the same sideline or with "third base" Harbaugh the year before?

Yet, sometimes it's better to express the anger than carry it around. Controlled, it is even biblical. In the case of a head coach, it looks worse before 100,000 fans and far more viewers, inviting criticism from who knows how many hypocrites. Most fans are forgiving - to an extent.

Michigan is another story. You can't say it was "one bad half" (Day) when you've been whipped twice back-to-back. The defense was full of holes and the offense didn't make much of a show. The skills and desire are there to favorably execute - a joy to witness. But consistency is lacking. And Day knows it. He knows the potential to have a breakout game. But of late, it too often frustrates. Blowin' off steam attests to that conflict. If this team can pull the Nov. 25 upset, we could all exhale.

Larry Cheek, Dublin

Sep 22, 2023; Delaware, Ohio, USA; Olentangy Berlin fan section holds their hands in the air during their game against Olentangy on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Olentangy Berlin. Olentangy Berlin won 27-20.

On high school football

To the editor: The so-called OHSAA is out of control and needs knocked down. The football playoff scenario is an uncalled-for money-gouging joke. Teams with below .500 records do not belong there. Division V and VI are where the main issue is. Teams with three and four wins is where the issue is. Embarrassing and uncalled for. Setting teams up for embarrassment is in every division.

Raymond Webker, Niles

To Raymond: It seems the right thing to do would be take a vote of the OHSAA member schools and see if they would rather not see first-round beatdowns.

