Maidens even series, Indians take game one

May 3—The Frankston Maidens and Indians are continuing their winning ways, with the Maidens evening their series with Como-Pickton Thursday night, while the Indians took game one of their series with the Overton Mustangs.

The Maidens, playing at Grand Saline High School, dropped their first matchup with Como-Pickton Wednesday night, 4-7. The Maidens played a tough game, and stayed within striking distance over the seven-inning affair, but could never break through to take a lead.

But, in the second game of the series, Frankston reasserted their dominance, doubling up the Lady Eagles, 10-5.

Approximately 40 miles down the road, the Indians came away with a 1-0 series lead, knocking off the Overton Mustangs, 8-7.

Conlan Lemay did it all for the Indians in the win, producing two RBI's from the seven-hole in the lineup, and pitching 2.2 innings in relief, earning a win. Senior Walker McCann got the start on the mound, throwing four-innings, allowing five runs and striking out five.

The Indians saw major production from the bottom of their lineup in the win. Lemay and the eighth hitter for Frankston, Tucker Palmer, knocked in half of the teams runs, scoring a pair a piece. Other Indians picking up RBI's included Bradlee Gould, Steven Fry and Aydan Lewis.