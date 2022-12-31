Magic Max Duggan avoids rush, throws TD pass for TCU

Max Duggan was having quite the Fiesta Bowl in the first half on Saturday against Michigan.

The Davey O’Brien Award winner had a touchdown run in the first quarter and added a scoring pass to Taye Barber of 6 yards in the second.

Watch as Duggan gives ground to buy just enough time to get the pass to Barber, who makes his way into the end zone.

The Horned Frogs led 21-3 and Michigan was looking at having to make the biggest comeback in the nine-year history of the CFP if it hoped to advance to the championship game against the Ohio State-Georgia winner.

TCU!!!! Max Duggan to Taye Barber for the 6 yard TD! #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/KF6xpbhst8 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

Biggest comebacks in College Football Playoff history pic.twitter.com/2urdIGT2dE — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

Michigan brings a corner blitz, Max Duggan hits Quentin Johnston for 32 yards! #TCU #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/Ewfx6Wguf7 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

