Magic forward Paolo Banchero earns All-NBA Team consideration

Before the season began, Magic forward Paolo Banchero set out to become a first-time All-Star and help Orlando return to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

He accomplished that and more in just his second year in the league.

The 21-year-old became the youngest player in league history to lead his team in scoring (22.6 points), rebounding (6.9) and assists (5.4) in a single season.

Banchero not only led the Magic to the No. 5 seed in the East but helped guide the franchise to its most wins (47) since 2011 (52), all while becoming more efficient on the court.

That’s why on Wednesday night it was revealed that Banchero earned two All-NBA Second Team votes and four All-NBA Third Team votes to total 10 points and finish seventh among other players receiving votes beyond the three selected All-NBA teams.

The All-NBA First Team was composed of Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander received First Team votes on all 99 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, with Jokic earning his fourth First Team selection and Gilgeous-Alexander his second.

The All-NBA Second Team included Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Suns forward Kevin Durant, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis.

The All-NBA Third Team consisted of Lakers forward LeBron James, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Kings center Domantas Sabonis, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Suns guard Devin Booker.

James has extended his NBA record for most All-NBA Team selections to 20, having been named to the First, Second or Third Team every season since 2004-05.

Banchero was among 10 additional players to receive votes for the All-NBA Team alongside Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Clippers forward Paul George, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Miami center Bam Adebayo and Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan.

The Magic forward scored in double figures 78 times, 20-plus points 54 times, 30-plus points 11 times and 40-plus points twice, including a career-high 43 points Jan. 3 at Sacramento.

Banchero recorded a team-high 16 double-doubles and his two career triple-doubles. The Duke product pulled down 10-plus rebounds 13 times and dished out 10-plus assists five times, including a career-high 11 assists Jan. 5 at Denver.

Missing only two of 82 games, Banchero finished the regular season tied for 19th league-wide in minutes played (35.0), tied for 22nd in scoring, tied for 29th in assists and tied for 37th in rebounding.

The media voting panel selected players to the All-NBA Team without regard to position. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team.

