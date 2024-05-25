Madrid fans see off Kroos in Betis draw

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos played his last match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before retiring (JAVIER SORIANO)

Real Madrid supporters bade farewell to midfielder Toni Kroos in his final La Liga game for the club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, a 0-0 draw against Real Betis.

The Spanish champions have one match remaining this season -- the Champions League final on June 1 against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

"It's not easy, I can only say thanks to Madrid, the club, my team-mates, to the stadium, I've always felt at home here in these 10 years, I can't ask for more, they've been 10 unforgettable years," said Germany international Kroos, 34, who is retiring after Euro 2024.

The Spanish champions' draw with Betis was a forgettable affair to see out what has been a triumphant campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti selected a strong side, his likely starting-line up next week in London, but with nothing at stake beyond potential injury risk, they did not push themselves.

Madrid finish the season with only one league defeat and were unbeaten at the Bernabeu.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid, fourth, finished their campaign with a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Relegated Almeria, who went much of the season without a single victory, earned only their third win to move off the bottom of the table, thrashing Cadiz 6-1, to leave Granada 20th.

Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth limped off injured in his team's 1-1 draw against Osasuna, leaving the golden boot in the hands of Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, who scored a hat-trick on Friday to move to 24 goals, one ahead of the Norwegian.

