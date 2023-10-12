Madison vs. Perry girls soccer: Reese Meister's late match-winner memorably propels Blue Streaks to CVC Lake crown

Oct. 11—The Madison girls side gathered following its Oct. 11 encounter with visiting Perry around the discus circle.

It seemed appropriate in a sense the Blue Streaks converged at a place that measures strength, albeit during track and field in the spring.

Because with the CVC Lake Division crown on the line — amid a rivalry match and Kick for the Cure, no less — Madison showed its strength deep within.

In a sea of pink kits was an ocean of fortitude — culminated with a flex that will be well regarded on the outer reaches of eastern Lake County from here on out.

Reese Meister netted a second-half brace, including a free kick in the 78th minute to propel the Blue Streaks to a dramatic, come-from-behind 2-1 win over a formidable Pirates' side.

⚽️ Madison senior center back & captain Claire Wakim discusses her side's 2-1 come-from-behind win over Perry to clinch the CVC Lake

This 80 didn't have a great deal to it in the natural flow, so Blue Streaks' ability to keep shape & limit counters better after HT was integral pic.twitter.com/ooZILsZFeS

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) October 12, 2023

In its regular-season finale, Madison (10-5-2, 5-0) clinched the Lake Division crown in its Chagrin Valley Conference debut campaign and extended its unbeaten run against Perry to 14 matches. Since 2010, the Blue Streaks are 11-0-3 in the series with a 38-7 goals differential.

"I told them at half, with someone as good as Jordan Rowan on the other side of the field, it was unlikely we were ever going to keep a clean sheet," Madison coach Chad Butler said. "So business as usual. Go out and do what you need to do. Take advantage of what's happening out there and make it our game.

"I just wanted them to believe in themselves more than anything," he continued, his voice trembling with pride. "I think it was there. I think they just needed belief."

The Blue Streaks found themselves down, 1-0, at halftime.

Pirates standout junior striker Jordan Rowan delivered a classy left-footed piledriver from distance upper-90 with 59 seconds to go in the opening 40 for her 36th goal of 2023.

⚽️ HT: Perry 1, Madison 0

Jordan Rowan with the lovely lefty rocket upper 90 with 59 seconds left in the half

Might as well make this my HT post & note shots on target 4-2 Streaks

Thoughts in a moment pic.twitter.com/MaqLFEVS37

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) October 11, 2023

Butler made certain his side knew better was needed out of the break if it wanted this confluence of circumstances to conclude in the manner it desired.

In a match that didn't have much to it in the natural flow of attack, physical in the middle of the park and sturdy in the back, the Blue Streaks heeded that plea.

In the 52nd minute, Liz Bailey played a touch from the left flank back to Meister. The Madison junior striker settled her touch and sought her fortune with a right-footed lofter under the crossbar for an equalizer and a 1-1 match.

⚽️ Madison equalizer through Reese Meister 52nd min

1-1 match pic.twitter.com/5JgWOn2jZp

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) October 11, 2023

That grass pitch at the corner of Burns and Middle Ridge has hosted some last-gasp magic over the years from this Blue Streaks' side, from regular season to postseason.

In a second 40 that had just three combined shots on target, with laudable defensive-third work paced by center backs Claire Wakim of Madison and Abby Bartlett of Perry, it was going to require something special for the proverbial full three points on this occasion.

Meister was more than happy to oblige.

The Blue Streaks got a restart in the 78th minute. Meister lined up a free kick directly into the sun and put a well-weighted hit on it with her silky right foot. The final destination was an upper-90 sneaker, setting off a raucous touchline celebration.

⚽️ FT: Madison 2, Perry 1

This Reese Meister free kick 78th min into the grabs the result

Blue Streaks push unbeaten run in the series to 14 & clinch CVC Lake pic.twitter.com/tmjbkyPOH9

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) October 11, 2023

Postmatch, as Butler delivered his chat with his side, Meister bent her hands to the sides of her head in disbelief over the brace she had just recorded and its significance.

The sun may have been setting, but nightfall hadn't yet arrived for Madison, a result it'll savor in its complexion — not to mention with its feat of strength.

"It was the same area of my first goal, and I knew I could make it," Meister said of her match-winner. "I knew it was within range for me. Initially, I was just trying to play it in for my team to get a touch on it, hopefully a header. But it was just right spot and just floated right in there. It was hard enough and a good spot.

"Oh my gosh, we knew it was going to be a rough game. Conference title (on the line) against this team, and they've been having a really good season. We've been watching them, and we knew it would be a tough game. We just went into it with that mindset."

Coming soon

For more from this match, as Meister is this week's News-Herald player of the week spotlight, check back Oct. 12 online and in the Oct. 13 print edition.