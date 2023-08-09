Madison searching for consistency within football program

MADISON TOWNSHIP — In 2023, the Madison Rams are looking for one simple thing — consistency.

After hiring their third head football coach in three years, gaining some consistency will start from the very top.

Madison brings in veteran coach Brent Besancon, a Smithville product who coached his alma mater as an assistant and head coach, to bring that consistency. And Besancon has a lot to work with. The Rams return 10 lettermen on offense and seven on defense to make 17 total lettermen back from last year's 1-9 squad.

"We look to improve every week," Besancon said. "Getting better every week is key for our program and our kids' success. Most importantly, being physical every play is going to be a major factor this season."

The Rams have the luxury of bringing back their starting quarterback to run Besancon's pro-style offense. Junior Camron Kuhn was an honorable mention All-Northwest District player in Division III last season. He threw for 1,266 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago and will look to flourish under a new head coach and a year of experience behind him.

Eli Lewis slides into the starting running back role after seeing limited action last season, but he has fullback Will Kepple ahead of him leading the way. Kepple earned first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference and honorable mention All-Northwest District honors a year ago on defense.

Grayson Sasis and Owen Wigton will be the starting receivers with Brady O'Brien at tight end. Sasis had 112 yards receiving and a touchdown last year.

Gage Masters and Jaxin Stancombe are locked in a position battle at left tackle while Rico Palacios will start at left guard. Michael Shanberger and Landyn Young will both see time at center with Cooper Balas and Nate Weightman battling it out at right guard. Preston Martin will play right tackle.

"The offensive line is big and will bring a physical attitude to the line of scrimmage," Besancon said. "We also have some explosive players out wide with big play capability."

Travis Jamieson will handle the kicking after earning honorable mention All-Northwest District honors while Wigton and Sasis will return kicks.

Madison quarterback Cameron Kuhn has the Rams looking to build some consisency as he returns to the postion for the second year.

"Gage Masters is a big, strong kid and we look for him to have a great year on the offensive line for us," Besancon said. "Eli Lewis is a very athletic running back with great hands. We look for him to make big plays for us this year both in the run game and passing game. He also has the potential to help us at outside linebacker, too. Brady O'Brien had one of the best off-seasons for us in the weight room. We look for him to play both sides of the ball."

Defensively, there are a lot of the same names. Stancome and Balas will both see time at defensive end with Kahleb Vance on the other side. Martin and Palacios will be the defensive tackles.

Lewis and O'Brein are slated to start at outside linebacker and Kepple will take over at middle linebacker after the graduation of Hunter Hutcheson. Kepple was second on the team with 68 tackles last season including five for a loss with a sack.

Kuhn will play some defense this year along with Kaleb Gordon as the cornerbacks while Wigton and Sasis start at the two safety positions. Kuhn will handle the punting and Wigton will return punts.

"We will play a physical brand of football at all levels on defense," Besancon said. "We will need to be assignment sound, play fast and tackle well."

The Rams picked up their lone win over Mount Vernon last season and averaged 12.8 points a game. Playing in the Ohio Cardinal Conference is tough from week to week and Besancon knows that after spending time on staff at Wooster.

"This is a tough league," Besancon said. "We have to go out and play a physical brand of football and play inspired every week. There is not an off week in our league. We will need the leadership of our seniors, Grayson Sasis, Will Kepple, Ethan Glasgo, Landyn Young, Michael Shenberger, Preston Martin, Rico Palacios and Travis Jameison, to lead us into every conference game."

Besancon sees one major x-factor for the Rams this year.

"The biggest X-factor for us is our offense and defensive lines," Besancon said. "If we play well upfront on both sides of the ball, it will determine how the outcome of the game will be."

The Rams kick off the season on Aug. 18 at home against Shelby.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison searching for consistency within football program