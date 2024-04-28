Madison raises thousands to improve performance center

Apr. 28—MADISON — Thousands and thousands of pounds of weight were hefted on Saturday afternoon during the Madison Lift-a-thon sponsored by the Madison Gridiron Club.

The event has been around for nearly 25 years and was a huge success this year, raising more than $25,000, organizers said.

"The point is to raise money for the Madison High School Performance Center said Kevin Clark, co-president of the Gridiron Club with Dan DeRubertis.

Anyone interested in donating to the program may still do so at madisongridiron.org, DeRubertis said.

The event took place in the high school cafeteria with 50 10th to 12th graders participating and and another 52 from the middle school, organizers said.

Madison High School football coach Mike Gilligan emceed the event and said he was grateful for all of the donors.

"I just want to thank everyone for coming out to support our lift-a-thon," he said.

The underclassmen entered the cafeteria en masse and the outgoing seniors were each announced before hitting their weights.

Gilligan said a $40,000 improvement to the facility will include a variety of equipment beyond weights. He said supplies for improving sprinting and agility through plyometrics will be a part of the performance center improvement.

DeRubertis said there were QR codes throughout the cafeteria for people to donate on site if they wished.

Gilligan said the strength and conditioning program introduced by Blue Streaks assistant football coach Harry Deligianis has been a big part of the team's success. He said the performance center is used by multiple sports, not just football.

Gilligan said lifting in season, and out of season, is integral to the football team's success. He said a sixth grader bench pressed 205 pounds on Saturday morning.

After each athlete maxed out in the bench press and squat lifts they went outside for a truck-pulling competition.