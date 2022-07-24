Madden 23 ratings for every former Ohio State football player
It’s that time of year when all the hoopla and brouhaha that goes with the unveiling of the popular EA Sports NFL Madden franchise player ratings are released. The game has a loyal and cultish following (I am one of them), so the player ratings that change from year-to-year are followed intensely.
EA Sports released those much-anticipated ratings in several dumps this past week with the final information coming on the free internet this past weekend.
If you know anything about the NFL, you of course know that Ohio State has churned out a ton of talent that plays behind the shield, so there’s plenty to unpack and dissect. All told, there are a whopping 63 former Buckeyes rated in NFL Madden 23 and we’ve got them all for you here from the least ranked to the highest rated.
Enjoy the dump of scrolling and information and scarlet and gray bliss before you get ready to purchase the game and make another run to virtual Super Bowl glory.
Liam McCullough, Tight End - Atlanta Falcons
Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
31
Jake McQuaide, Tight End - Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the special red white, and blue striped Dallas Cowboys helmets as worn by long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) before the game between the Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
31
Justin Hilliard, Middle Linebacker - New York Giants
New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard (46) walks onto the field prior to playing the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Madden Overall Rating
55
Rashod Berry, Outside Linebacker - Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Madden Overall Rating
56
Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle - Tennessee Titans
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett (DL10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
59
Jashon Cornell, Defensive End - Detroit Lions
Jashon Cornell rushes around the end vs. the New York Giants. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
60
Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver - Baltimore Ravens
Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor (81) catches a touchdown over Washington Football Team safety Troy Apke (30) during the second quarter at FedExField. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
61
Thayer Munford, Left Tackle - Las Vegas Raiders
Credit: Getty Images
Madden Overall Rating
61
Isaiah Prince, Right Tackle - Cincinnati Bengals
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
62
Luke Farrell, Tight End - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell performs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Madden Overall Rating
62
Michael Jordan, Left Guard - Carolina Panthers
Madden Overall Rating
63
Wyatt Davis, Right Guard - Minnesota Vikings
Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
Madden Overall Rating
63
Tyreke Smith, Outside Linebacker - Seattle Seahawks
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Tyreke Smith (DL42) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
64
Jamarco Jones, Left Guard - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (73) warms up with teammates during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
64
Shaun Wade, Cornerback - New England Patriots
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown with running back Damien Harris (37) and cornerback Shaun Wade (26) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
65
Nicholas Petit-Frere, Right Tackle - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) runs to the next drill during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
66
Austin Mack, Wide Receiver - San Francisco 49ers
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) smiles while leaving the field after the Giants’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
66
Nick Vannett, Tight End - New Orleans Saints
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
67
Pat Elflein, Center - Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Pat Elflein watches a drill during NFL football practice in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Madden Overall Rating
67
Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Madden Overall Rating
68
Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End - New York Jets
New York Jets’ tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) warms up with a medicine ball before the NFL football team’s training camp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Madden Overall Rating
68
Jalyn Holmes, Defensive End - New York Giants
Jalyn Holmes looks on during an NFL game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
68
Jonathon Cooper, Outside Linebacker - Denver Broncos
Jul 28, 2021; Englewood, CO, United States; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
68
Raekwon McMillan, Middle Linebacker - New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28, 2021: Raekwon McMillan #46 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Madden Overall Rating
69
Noah Brown, Wide Receiver - Dallas Cowboys
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
70
Josh Myers, Center - Green Bay Packers
Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) takes a snap from center Josh Myers (71) against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK
Madden Overall Rating
71
Baron Browning, Outside Linebacker - Denver Broncos
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts after forcing a three and out in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
71
Malik Harrison, Middle Linebacker - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Madden Overall Rating
72
Kendall Sheffield, Cornerback - Houston Texans
Jun 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback defensive back Kendall Sheffield (27) practices drills at minicamp at NRG Stadium. Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
73
Jeff Okudah, Cornerback - Detroit Lions
Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
73
Davon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle - Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
73
Trey Sermon, Running Back - San Francisco 49ers
October 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
74
Tyquan Lewis, Defensive End - Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Madden Overall Rating
74
Jonah Jackson, Let Guard - Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Madden Overall Rating
74
Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle - Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Madden Overall Rating
74
Justin Fields, Quarterback - Chicago Bears
Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leaves the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
74
Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive End - Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Madden Overall Rating
75
Cameron Johnston, Punter - Houston Texans
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (7) and long snapper Jon Weeks (46) arrive at NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Madden Overall Rating
75
Sam Hubbard, Defensive End - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) takes the field before kickoff of Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
75
Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver - Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs the ball after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Madden Overall Rating
75
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver - New York Jets
New York Jets’ wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) and tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) practice during the NFL football team’s training camp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Madden Overall Rating
76
Pete Werner, Outside Linebacker - New Orleans Saints
Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
76
Chris Olave, Wide Receiver - New Orleans Saints
May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
76
Malik Hooker, Safety - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
76
Eli Apple, Cornerback - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
76
Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver - Washington Commanders
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
78
Jordan Fuller, Safety - Los Angeles Rams
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
78
Bradley Roby, Cornerback - New Orleans Saints
Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
79
Jerome Baker, Middle Linebacker - Miami Dolphins
Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 23-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
79
Taylor Decker, Left Tackle - Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker looks for someone to block in an NFL game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
80
J.K. Dobbins, Running Back - Baltimore Ravens
Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
81
Andrew Norwell, Left Guard - Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell (68) stretches before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Madden Overall Rating
82
Vonn Bell, Safety - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) speaks to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) after tackling him in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Madden Overall Rating
82
Chase Young, Defensive End - Washington Commanders
Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
86
Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back - Dallas Cowboys
Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
88
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Madden Overall Rating
90
Terry McLaurin, Wide Receiver - Washington Commanders
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gestures to fans after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
91
Corey Linsley, Offensive Line - Los Angeles Chargers
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Corey Linsley #63 of the Los Angeles Chargers practices during Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 29, 2021, in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Madden Overall Rating
91
Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Madden Overall Rating
91
Joey Bosa, Outside Linebacker - Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sprints down the sidelines prior to the Chargers’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
91
Denzel Ward, Cornerback - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) gets set before a play during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Madden Overall Rating
92
Cameron Heyward, Defensive End - Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
93
Nick Bosa, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers
Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating
94
