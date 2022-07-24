Madden 23 ratings for every former Ohio State football player

It’s that time of year when all the hoopla and brouhaha that goes with the unveiling of the popular EA Sports NFL Madden franchise player ratings are released. The game has a loyal and cultish following (I am one of them), so the player ratings that change from year-to-year are followed intensely.

EA Sports released those much-anticipated ratings in several dumps this past week with the final information coming on the free internet this past weekend.

If you know anything about the NFL, you of course know that Ohio State has churned out a ton of talent that plays behind the shield, so there’s plenty to unpack and dissect. All told, there are a whopping 63 former Buckeyes rated in NFL Madden 23 and we’ve got them all for you here from the least ranked to the highest rated.

Enjoy the dump of scrolling and information and scarlet and gray bliss before you get ready to purchase the game and make another run to virtual Super Bowl glory.

Liam McCullough, Tight End - Atlanta Falcons

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

31

Jake McQuaide, Tight End - Dallas Cowboys

Former Ohio State player signs with Dallas Cowboys | Buckeyes Wire

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the special red white, and blue striped Dallas Cowboys helmets as worn by long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) before the game between the Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

31

Justin Hilliard, Middle Linebacker - New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard (46) walks onto the field prior to playing the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Madden Overall Rating

55

Rashod Berry, Outside Linebacker - Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

Madden Overall Rating

56

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle - Tennessee Titans

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett (DL10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

59

Jashon Cornell, Defensive End - Detroit Lions

Jashon Cornell

Jashon Cornell rushes around the end vs. the New York Giants. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

60

Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver - Baltimore Ravens

Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor (81) catches a touchdown over Washington Football Team safety Troy Apke (30) during the second quarter at FedExField. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

61

Thayer Munford, Left Tackle - Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Getty Images

Madden Overall Rating

61

Isaiah Prince, Right Tackle - Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

62

Luke Farrell, Tight End - Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Ohio State TE Luke Farrell inks rookie deal with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell performs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Madden Overall Rating

62

Michael Jordan, Left Guard - Carolina Panthers

Madden Overall Rating

63

Wyatt Davis, Right Guard - Minnesota Vikings

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Madden Overall Rating

63

Tyreke Smith, Outside Linebacker - Seattle Seahawks

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Tyreke Smith (DL42) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

64

Jamarco Jones, Left Guard - Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (73) warms up with teammates during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

64

Shaun Wade, Cornerback - New England Patriots

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown with running back Damien Harris (37) and cornerback Shaun Wade (26) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

65

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Right Tackle - Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) runs to the next drill during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

66

Austin Mack, Wide Receiver - San Francisco 49ers

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) smiles while leaving the field after the Giants’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

66

Nick Vannett, Tight End - New Orleans Saints

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

67

Pat Elflein, Center - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Pat Elflein watches a drill during NFL football practice in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Madden Overall Rating

67

Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle - Cleveland Browns

Former Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai officially inks rookie Browns deal

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Madden Overall Rating

68

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End - New York Jets

New York Jets’ tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) warms up with a medicine ball before the NFL football team’s training camp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Madden Overall Rating

68

Jalyn Holmes, Defensive End - New York Giants

Jalyn Holmes

Jalyn Holmes looks on during an NFL game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

68

Jonathon Cooper, Outside Linebacker - Denver Broncos

Broncos' Vonn Miller: 'These Ohio State guys can play some football'

Jul 28, 2021; Englewood, CO, United States; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

68

Raekwon McMillan, Middle Linebacker - New England Patriots

Former Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan out with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28, 2021: Raekwon McMillan #46 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Madden Overall Rating

69

Noah Brown, Wide Receiver - Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

70

Josh Myers, Center - Green Bay Packers

Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) takes a snap from center Josh Myers (71) against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Madden Overall Rating

71

Baron Browning, Outside Linebacker - Denver Broncos

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts after forcing a three and out in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

71

Malik Harrison, Middle Linebacker - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Madden Overall Rating

72

Kendall Sheffield, Cornerback - Houston Texans

Jun 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback defensive back Kendall Sheffield (27) practices drills at minicamp at NRG Stadium. Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

73

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback - Detroit Lions

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

73

Davon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle - Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

73

Trey Sermon, Running Back - San Francisco 49ers

October 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

74

Tyquan Lewis, Defensive End - Indianapolis Colts

Former Ohio State defensive end re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Madden Overall Rating

74

Jonah Jackson, Let Guard - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Madden Overall Rating

74

Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle - Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Madden Overall Rating

74

Justin Fields, Quarterback - Chicago Bears

Justin Fields named permanent starting quarterback for Chicago Bears

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leaves the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

74

Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive End - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Madden Overall Rating

75

Cameron Johnston, Punter - Houston Texans

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (7) and long snapper Jon Weeks (46) arrive at NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Madden Overall Rating

75

Sam Hubbard, Defensive End - Cincinnati Bengals

PHOTOS: Former Ohio State football players in action in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) takes the field before kickoff of Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

75

Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs the ball after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Madden Overall Rating

75

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver - New York Jets

New York Jets’ wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) and tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) practice during the NFL football team’s training camp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Madden Overall Rating

76

Pete Werner, Outside Linebacker - New Orleans Saints

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

76

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver - New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave should thrive in Saints offense per Brian Baldinger

May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

76

Malik Hooker, Safety - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

76

Eli Apple, Cornerback - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

76

Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver - Washington Commanders

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

78

Jordan Fuller, Safety - Los Angeles Rams

Former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller gets a ring as Super Bowl champ

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

78

Bradley Roby, Cornerback - New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

79

Jerome Baker, Middle Linebacker - Miami Dolphins

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 23-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

79

Taylor Decker, Left Tackle - Detroit Lions

Former Ohio State OT Taylor Decker signs massive contract with Lions

Taylor Decker looks for someone to block in an NFL game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

80

J.K. Dobbins, Running Back - Baltimore Ravens

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

81

Andrew Norwell, Left Guard - Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell (68) stretches before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Madden Overall Rating

82

Vonn Bell, Safety - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) speaks to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) after tackling him in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Madden Overall Rating

82

Chase Young, Defensive End - Washington Commanders

Five Ohio State football players listed in PFF's top 101 NFL players

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

86

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back - Dallas Cowboys

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

88

Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Madden Overall Rating

90

Terry McLaurin, Wide Receiver - Washington Commanders

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gestures to fans after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

91

Corey Linsley, Offensive Line - Los Angeles Chargers

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Corey Linsley #63 of the Los Angeles Chargers practices during Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 29, 2021, in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Madden Overall Rating

91

Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback - New Orleans Saints

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland Thursday night

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Madden Overall Rating

91

Joey Bosa, Outside Linebacker - Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sprints down the sidelines prior to the Chargers’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

91

Denzel Ward, Cornerback - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) gets set before a play during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Madden Overall Rating

92

Cameron Heyward, Defensive End - Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

93

Nick Bosa, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers

PHOTOS: Every former Ohio State player still alive in the NFL playoffs

Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Overall Rating

94

