Mackin set to miss remainder of Armagh season

Armagh ladies footballers have been hit by a huge blow after star attacker Aimee Mackin sustained an anterior cruciate ligament tear in Sunday's Ulster Final win over Donegal which will rule her out for the remainder of the season.

Mackin's Australian Rules club Melbourne Demons revealed news of her injury on Thursday.

The Armagh forward joined her sister and fellow county player Blaithin in the Melbourne squad last year.

Mackin suffered the injury 13 minutes into the second half of the provincial decider at Clones, which Armagh went on to win 0-17 to 1-13 after extra time.

The Camlough woman sustained the knee injury when falling awkwardly following a legitimate challenge by Donegal corner-back Abigail Temple Asokuh.

Mackin sustained the same injury in 2019 but came back to win the Ladies Gaelic Football Association's players' player of the year in 2020.

The blow that his news has dealt Gregory McGonigle's Armagh squad can scarcely be over-stated.