MAC-leading Akron Zips men's basketball overcomes tough first half, wins at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seniors Ali Ali, Enrique Freeman and Greg Tribble combined for 30 second-half points in leading the Akron men's basketball team to a 73-62 win at Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The Zips trio led a big second-half effort to allow Akron to erase a six-point halftime deficit and remain alone in first place in the Mid-American Conference. The Akron shot 58.1% in the second half.

Five players scored in double figures for the Zips (19-6, 11-1), led by Freeman's double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds to go with four assists. Ali added 15 points, three assists and two steals. Tribble totaled 13 points and four assists. Sammy Hunter hit three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points, while Tavari Johnson came off the bench to contribute 12 points and three assists.

Powered by Freeman, who recorded his 22nd double-double, the Zips had a 40-37 rebounding edge. Eleven of their rebounds were on the offensive glass, leading to 21 second-chance points.

Buffalo held a 32-26 lead at the half after outscoring Akron 20-8 over the final 10-plus minutes of the first half.

But the Zips took control after the half, outscoring the Bulls 47-30. Ali scored 11 of those points, Freeman had 10 and Tribble scored nine. Freeman and Ali also had three assists apiece in the second half. Johnson and Hunter combined for another 13 points after the break, with all six of Hunter's coming on two 3s.

A Hunter 3 put the Zips ahead 36-34 lead with 17:50 left. Akron gradually expanded the margin, scoring 28 of its 47 second-half points in the paint.

Akron's defense held Buffalo to only 38.3% shooting from the field, including 16.7% on 3-pointers.

Akron plays another MAC road game Tuesday night when it faces the league's second-place team, Toledo. The Rockets (16-9, 10-2) sit one game behind the Zips. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

