Mac Jones shares what Tom Brady said after Buccaneers beat Patriots

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly edged out the New England Patriots on the road Sunday night and in a homecoming-like fashion, Brady had many people to greet after the game, including rookie QB Mac Jones.

The 2021 first-round draft pick, who completed 31 of 40 pass attempts for 275 yards with two touchdowns and only one interception, held his own against the defending Super Bowl Champs.

In a post-game press conference, Jones shared what Brady had to say to him.

"After the game, I got a chance to congratulate him in the win and he's a great quarterback and yeah, he played well tonight and that's pretty much all there was to it," said Jones.

Brady, who won six titles with the Patriots before Jones arrived in Foxborough, told Jones to "keep my head up and keep working."

The short and sweet message comes after Brady set multiple records in Gillette Stadium becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams and breaking the league's all-time passing yards record.

