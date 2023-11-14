Mac Jones doesn't know whether he will start in Week 12

Mac Jones remains the starting quarterback on the team's unofficial depth chart. He doesn't know whether he still is.

The Patriots benched Jones at the end of the loss to the Colts in Germany, and coach Bill Belichick declined to name a starter Monday.

Jones said on WEEI on Tuesday night that he hasn't been told if he will start in Week 12 against the Giants when the Patriots return from their off week.

"No. We haven’t talked about that," Jones said on the Jones and Mego Show. “Really just, today we watched the game film and kind of talked about the plans for the bye week. We have practice tomorrow. Just see how it goes there and the bye week is a great time to work on things that you can do better so, that’s what I’m going to do. ”

Jones doesn't know when he will get an answer on his status after a red zone interception got him benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final drive Sunday. Zappe then ended all comeback hopes with an interception.

“Um. I really am not focusing on that and really just focusing on things I can control and focused on that,” Jones said. "I’ve always done that. I really need to improve, obviously, and that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Jones is averaging career worsts of 203.1 yards per game and 6.3 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games.

"I think everyone's frustrated and I am, too," Jones said. "There are a lot of things that I wish I could do better. . . . I know I'm going to put the work in to do it."