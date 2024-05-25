Lynchburg heads to consecutive College World Series after 6-4 win over La Verne

LA VERNE, Calif. (WFXR)—The Lynchburg Hornets were able to punch their ticket back to the Division III College World Series after defeating the La Verne Leopards 6-4 on Saturday.

The Leopards struck early in the first inning, putting up two runs on a home run by right fielder Logan Reese.

Lynchburg was able to erase the deficit in the top of the second on an RBI single to center field from Designated Hitter Joe Munitz and a sacrifice bunt from second baseman Benton Jones.

The Hornets would add to their lead in the middle innings on RBI singles from right fielder Quinn Madden, center fielder O’Kelly McWilliams, and another from Jones.

Salem boys win the Region 4D Lacrosse title over E.C. Glass

La Verne would rally in the bottom of the ninth after cutting into the lead on a bunt and a walk. However, relief pitcher Mason McDowell would go on to strike out the next two batters and get out of the inning with the win on a sliding, game-winning catch from Madden in Center Field.

With the win, Lynchburg will play at Classic Auto Group Park in Ohio starting Friday, May 31 to defend their national championship and become the first team to win back-to-back titles since 2011-12.

