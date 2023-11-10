Lynch states 49ers' belief in ‘special' Purdy remains high as ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first rough patch as an NFL quarterback has not shaken the 49ers’ belief in him.

And, more importantly, Purdy has taken ownership of his mistakes without losing any confidence, 49ers general manager John Lynch said.

“There’s no crisis of confidence in Brock,” Lynch said Friday morning on KNBR’s "Murph and Mac" show. “I do talk to him a lot. I talk to all of our players a lot. Brock is who he is, and that’s what makes him special. He has a lot of belief in himself.”

Purdy attempted 248 passes without an interception — the second-longest streak in 49ers history.

But in the past 10 quarters, Purdy threw five interceptions and lost a fumble as the 49ers dropped back-to-back-to-back games against the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Yes, he has turned the ball over in some of these games, which he can’t do,” Lynch said. “And he took accountability for that. He’s also played some really good football, so our belief in Brock Purdy is as high as it’s ever been.”

Purdy ranks statistically as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He leads the league with a 9.1-yard average per pass attempt, and his 105.4 passer rating is second in the league behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Purdy and the 49ers are looking to rebound against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Jaguars and 49ers are both coming out of their bye weeks. Jackson has won five consecutive games.

And Lynch said there is a lot of trust that the week off for Purdy to clear his mind and rest his body will have a positive impact.

“He’s a steady guy,” Lynch said. “You marvel at the way he takes challenges. And yeah, he hit a little adversity. That happens in this league. We’ve hit adversity as a team, as well. So much of it is how you respond. A lot people run from it. He’s kind of embraced it. He’s taken accountability, put it on himself.

“He’s a special human being, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

