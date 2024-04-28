LYBS softball results

Apr. 27—Thursday night softball results from Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Archadeck 7, Lebanon Monument 6

Sadie Bryan tripled twice for Archadeck while Camyron Cooper homered, doubled and singled. Mattie Earps doubled. Elliot Brown, Sara Hyde, Ellison Miller and Michelle Vera each singled twice and Braelyn McLin and Brielle Moler once apiece.

Dick's Sporting Goods 14, Adam Wright Design 1

Presley Hackett singled twice, tripled and doubled for Dick's while Lola Trammel doubled twice and singled. Raelynn Hammrich singled twice and Randaalynn Chandler once as both doubled. Aislyn Christenbury singled four times; Mireya Garcia, Adeline Good, Addie Stafford and Maelyn Steele twice each and Julia Thompson once.

Vivian Logue homered for Adam Wright. Harper Rendell doubled as she, Taylor Hunter, Ella Miller and Sadie Wahl singled.

Ryan Roofing 13, J Davidson Builders 7

Teegan Hinesley, Ellie Ryan and Ryman Tomlinson singled as they and Lakyhia Lattimore doubled for Ryan. Paislee Wilson singled twice and Summer Harris, Emma Satterfield and Paisley Tomlinson once each.

Halstyn Andrews and Dylan Lalka homered for J Davidson.

6-UNDER

Learning Zone 10, Ligon & Bobo 4

Ella Bass and Nora Sanders each had four hits; Mya Beadle, Camilla Brown and Emmarie Willis three apiece and Ivy Conrad two for Learning Zone.

Mortgage Investors Group 7, Rackley Roofing 2

Emma Belcher tripled and singled for Mortgage Investors. Ophelia Bible singled as she, Callie Cannon and Amelia Plotts doubled. Jolie Patton singled twice and Parker Bryan, Eloise Oxley, Nalahni Vantrease and Ellie Eierman once apiece.

Annabelle Appelhans tripled for Rackley while Jemma Hearn doubled and Scarlett Beaty and Lennox Henson each singled twice.

Richard Whitener 7, Wesley World 6

Larkin Mofield singled twice and doubled for Richard Whitener. Clara Smith singled three times; Corleigh Conrad, Calissa Perkins and Kennedy Ward twice each and Payton Hackett, Kimber Haskin, Harper Lawless, Lennox Pinelli and Alice Rickard once apiece.

Ja'Nea Wilford homered and singled for Wesley. Liza Flatt, Emma Hochberg and Addison Miller each singled three times; Josie Hobdy and Raelynn Smotherman twice apiece and Lula Jackson, Louella LaFevers and Willow Nea once each.