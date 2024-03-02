Luton Town vs Aston Villa, live! Score, live updates, how to watch, videos

Luton Town hope to rebound from a midweek shellacking in the FA Cup when potent Aston Villa head to Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters allowed a hat trick — and then some — to five-goal Erling Haaland as they bowed out of the FA Cup. This game was always a bigger one anyway, as Luton are four points back of the safe spaces with just 20 points (though Luton do have a match-in-hand on most of their relegation rivals).

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

Luton have lost three-straight in Premier League play including a costly defeat to Sheffield United and more understandable setbacks to Manchester United and Liverpool, but open a run of fixtures that promise the chance for points after this visit from Villa — Palace away, Bournemouth away, Forest at home.

Villa have won three-of-four following a 4-2 win over Forest and have a five-point lead over fifth-place Tottenham in the race for a top-four spot. Ollie Watkins and Co. have done it via goals — their 56 trail only the three teams above them on the table.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa, live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

How to watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Luton (+310) vs Villa (-130) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

Luton Town starting lineup

Kaminski — Burke, Mengi, Bell — Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty — Townsend, Chong, Morris

Aston Villa starting lineup

Martinez — Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno — Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey — Tielemans, Watkins

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Osho (undisclosed), Amari'i Bell (knock), Dan Potts (undisclosed)

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Diego Carlos (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Ezri Konsa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (leg)