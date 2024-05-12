Lumberjacks finish 13th in 2-day Northwest Classic in Detroit Lakes

May 11—DETROIT LAKES — The Bemidji High School boys golf team finished in 13th place at the Northwest Classic on Friday and Saturday in Detroit Lakes.

The Lumberjacks shot a team score of 660, which trailed first-place Edina by 66 sttokes. Cretin-Durham Hall and Maple Grove tied for second with scores of 598.

Eli Tuomala shot the lowest two-day total among all BHS players. He scored a 161, which was tied for 36th place. Weston Seitz tied for 51st at 165, While Beckett Gand (169, T-66th) and Ryan Daman (170, T-73rd) rounded out the scoring players. Carter Fish (172, T-77th) and Nick Carlson (177, T-87th) also competed for the Jacks.

Team Result (Top 10)

1-Edina 584; T-2-Cretin-Durham Hall 598; T-2-Maple Grove 598; 4-White Beart Lake 617; 5-Detroit Lakes 619; 6-Stillwater 623; 7-Eden Prairie 634; 8-Wayzata 626; 9-Anoka 642; 10- Detroit Lakes 2 648; 13-Bemidji 660.