Luke Hasz injury update: Sam Pittman says Arkansas TE out for season with broken clavicle

Arkansas freshman tight end Luke Hasz broke his clavicle during the first drive of the 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman confirmed.

Pittman said postgame he is assuming the injury will be season-ending, cutting the budding star's freshman season short. Hasz had 15 receptions and 239 yards in his first year with the Razorbacks, pulling in three touchdowns and providing quarterback K.J. Jefferson with a reliable pass-catching threat.

The Arkansas offense struggled massively throughout the matchup against the Aggies, finishing with a season-low 132 passing yards in Hasz's absence. Pittman will have to pinpoint other receivers on this Arkansas squad that can manage an increased load for the rest of the season.

"He's so valuable to us," Pittman told reporters after the loss. "Go back to LSU and see the big things he did for us. ... We need other guys to step up ... but we missed Luke."

Hasz was a vital piece in the Razorbacks near-upset of LSU in Week 4, catching two touchdowns and racking up 116 yards. The freshman scored the game-tying touchdown to knot the game at 31 points apiece before LSU and quarterback Jayden Daniels marched down the field and scored a game-winning field goal.

Arkansas will take on another SEC opponent in No. 20 Ole Miss during Week 6 of the season, but will have to bounce back from three straight losses — now, without Hasz.

