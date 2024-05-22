Luke Getsy: Brock Bowers gives us the opportunity to do a bunch of different things

Since selecting Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall, the Raiders have talked about how the tight end was one of the most dominant players at his position in college football — particularly given the level of competition in the SEC.

Now that Bowers has reached the league, Las Vegas is already looking at creative ways of utilizing him in the offense. One video the team posted to social media showed Bowers taking a handoff on an apparent jet sweep.

Bowers is no stranger to that, as he scored five touchdowns on rushing plays in his time at Georgia.

On Tuesday, Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he’s "extremely excited" to scheme for someone with Bowers’ level of ability.

“Brock's a unique guy,” Getsy said in his press conference. “I think it's been said here plenty of times, he was probably the best player in the SEC for some time while [he] was there, and he won a bunch of games. Anytime you can bring that type of caliber player into your organization, you're going to get better.

“And then you match him,and you pair him with the talent that we already have here, I think that just makes you more dynamic. This league is about finding as many dynamic guys as you can get on your team. I mean, that's the goal. As you see the construction of all these teams in the league, everyone's trying to find those dynamic differences. And I think he's just one of those elements that gives us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things.”

Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards with 26 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, helping the program win back-to-back national championships. He and receiver Davante Adams should make for a strong duo no matter who wins the quarterback competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew.