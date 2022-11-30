Luke Fickell & Hugh Freeze find new jobs, reacting to the latest College Football Playoff rankings & where does Coach Prime end up?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest college football hires along with the latest College Football Playoff rankings on today’s pod.

The college football coaching carousel is heating up and the first wave has not disappointed. Before examining the major hirings, the guys reflect on the latest rankings from the College Football Playoff committee ahead of conference championship week.

The show then dives into Luke Fickell becoming the newest head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, Hugh Freeze being hired by the Auburn Tigers & Matt Rhule's return to college football with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. There are plenty of open jobs in the FBS landscape so it’s only natural to try and predict where one of the most electric candidates, Deion Sanders, will go after his season concludes at Jackson State.

In news of the weird, a monopoly game gets violent & The People's Court rules on a mac & cheese lawsuit.

1:30 The penultimate CFP rankings have been released

15:45 The Wisconsin Badgers land Luke Fickell as their new head coach

28:18 Nebraska and Matt Rhule finally agree on terms to begin a new era of Cornhusker football

35:09 Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as the newest head coach for the Tigers

51:10 Will Deion Sanders accept the Colorado Buffaloes offer & if not where should he coach next year?

