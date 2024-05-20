Luka joins Draymond in exclusive NBA playoff triple-double club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dallas Mavericks earned their first trip to the Western Conference finals in two years with their Game 6 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, and star guard Luka Dončić etched his name into the NBA history books.

Dončić finished the Mavericks' 117-116 win with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists -- his third consecutive triple-double, and one that put him in some elite NBA playoff company.

Luka Doncic records his 3rd consecutive triple-double, making him just the 5th player in NBA history to have a streak of 3 or more in the postseason, joining:



Nikola Jokic - 4 consecutive

Wilt Chamberlain - 4 consecutive

Draymond Green - 3 consecutive

Russell Westbrook - 3… pic.twitter.com/vuOA5hzzSt — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 19, 2024

Dončić joins Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić (four), NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain (four), Warriors forward Draymond Green (three) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (three) as the only players in league history to record three or more consecutive triple-doubles in the postseason.

Green became just the third player at the time to do so, after Chamberlain (1967) and Westbrook (2017), when he finished Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

While things didn't work out in Golden State's favor that season after they fell to the Raptors in six games, Dončić and Co. certainly hope they can bring another NBA championship back home to Dallas as they prepare for the conference finals.

