Luis Gil continues ‘delivering’ for Yankees amid career-best stretch in May

Luis Gil has been spectacular this season for the Yankees.

Coming off a 14-strikeout performance his last time out against the White Sox, the right-hander responded with another terrific outing in Thursday afternoon’s series finale in the Bronx.

Gil allowed just three base runners on the day via a single and two walks while striking out eight Seattle Mariners batters before exiting with one out in the seventh to another standing ovation from the pinstripe faithful in the shutout victory.

“Just another great performance from him,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the league and continues getting better and better. He’s an amazing talent, has a great ceiling, and right now he’s delivering.”

The youngster certainly has been one of the games best pitchers all season long, but he's been particularly dominant during his career-best stretch in May.

Gil figures to be a favorite for his first career AL Pitcher of the Month award after allowing just two earned runs while striking out 35 and pitching to a 0.59 ERA and 0.72 WHIP across five outings.

“It’s been incredible,” said Aaron Judge who homered on Thursday. “To see him step up and do his thing now and consistently go out there and show us what he showed us before he got hurt last year, it’s been a treat to watch.”

Overall, Gil’s now posted a 2.11 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 70 strikeouts on the season.

The 25-year-old credited his breakout to a number of different factors, but the biggest thing for him has been the ability to get into a routine and stick with it now that he’s at 100 percent physically.

“I thank God for this opportunity once again,” he said through a translator. “I think it just has to do with training and focusing on your routine between starts, making sure you do the same thing and preparing the same way to put yourself in the best position possible.”