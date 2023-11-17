Luis Diaz scores twice for Colombia in front of father weeks after dad's kidnapping (video)

It's been an incredibly-fraught month for Luis Diaz and his family, and you can't help but feel the emotional release of the Liverpool star.

Diaz, 26, was reunited with his father earlier this week, shortly after the elder Diaz was released by his kidnappers in Colombia.

And just as Diaz scored a massive goal for his club in his return to the pitch following compassionate leave from Liverpool, he's now scored a huge goal for his country in front of his father against one of the most storied teams in world soccer.

Wait, what's that? He's scored twice.

Brazil led Colombia in their World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Thursday when Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli struck in the fourth minute.

But Diaz has put on a tour de force over 90 minutes, scoring in the 75th and 79th minutes to lift Los Cafeteros to a 2-1 win.

Diaz took 10 shots in the win — ten! — and just watch his reaction to the equalizer as he races to salute his father in the crowd. And then get a look at dad.

All the feels.

WATCH: Luis Diaz scores equalizer and match-winner in win over Brazil