LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for Tigers’ Week 8 contest vs. Army

After playing five SEC games in a row, LSU has a bit of an unconventional matchup in Week 8.

The Tigers will be hosting a service academy in Army, which will mark just the second time LSU has faced a service academy after the two teams squared off in 1931, a game the Black Knights won 20-0.

College football has changed quite a bit since the interwar period, and LSU enters this game as a heavy favorite. Following this matchup, it’s a bye and then a road contest against Alabama that could decide the SEC West.

The Tigers can’t get ahead of themselves, however. Here’s how our staff at LSU Wire sees this weekend’s contest against Army playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Throwing a game against a service academy in the middle of SEC play is certainly a bit awkward, and it would be a much tougher matchup to prepare for if Army was still running a more traditional triple-option attack. It isn’t this fall, and I think that will hurt its ability to control the time of possession in this game as it would like to. No one is slowing down this LSU offense, and a team that doesn’t really scare you with its passing attack seems like a great matchup for a struggling Tigers defense.

Prediction: LSU 52, Army 10

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

LSU caught a break with the schedule this year, getting a nonconference Group of Five game headed into the bye. LSU should be expected to take care of business in this one. Army will play hard, but LSU has the talent to win out. It’s the final chance for the defense to get tuned up before the showdown with Alabama. On the offensive side of things, we know what to expect. LSU is going to put up big numbers. I like LSU to win.

Prediction: LSU 41, Army 10

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

It will be a happy homecoming on the Bayou as the Tigers will be able to do whatever they want against Army.

Prediction: LSU 56, Army 7

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 50, Army 9

