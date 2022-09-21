LSU vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

LSU vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: LSU (2-1), New Mexico (2-1)

LSU vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

The Lobos are scoring a little bit.

They’re not ripping it up, but they’re averaging 27 points per game – that’s a lot considering how rough it was to get things moving last year.

The running game was solid in the win over UTEP, the defense forced seven takeaways in the victory – New Mexico is fourth in the nation in takeaways – and they’re applying enough defensive pressure to give LSU a hard time.

The Tigers aren’t hitting enough downfield plays, the line is allowing three sacks per game, the special teams continue to be rocky, and …

Why LSU Will Win

That’s the LSU everyone thought was possible.

Had the Tigers started the season off with a warm-up game against Southern instead of Florida State – instead of kicking off against FSU and playing the Jaguars the following week – they’d probably be 3-0. They’re just starting to find a bit of a groove, and it came together with a terrific performance in the win over Mississippi State.

The pass defense was solid in the 31-16 victory, the offense was perfectly balanced, and New Mexico won’t be able to do much more to get things going.

Yeah, the Lobo offense is better than the 2021 version. It’s still not great.

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico will come up with a few takeaways and be just annoying enough defensively to make LSU fans a little bit grouchy.

The Tiger running game will take over, the offense will rise up in the second quarter to take control, and there won’t be any sort of a threat from the Lobo O to make anyone sweat.

It won’t be a perfect performance, but it’s all starting to build under Brian Kelly.

LSU vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

LSU 41, New Mexico 10

Line: LSU -30.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

LSU vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men.

