LSU a top-10 team per post-spring SP+ rankings from ESPN

With the dust mostly settled from the spring transfer portal window and rosters for the 2024 season just about finalized, it’s rankings time.

We’ve seen several outlets release post-spring college football top 25s, and ESPN’s Bill Connelly joined the trend by releasing his updated SP+ rankings following spring practice.

Unlike typical power rankings, SP+ isn’t based on human opinion but rather an algorithm. It’s a predictive measure of college football efficiency based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. It isn’t heavily influenced by win or loss results but rather by how a team plays.

SP+ seems to be higher on the Tigers than most. LSU ranks ninth per the post-spring SP+ rankings, sitting at third overall on offense. SP+ is also high on the defense, ranking it 35th after it struggled significantly last season.

Special teams aren’t quite so high, ranking 83rd.

LSU lost a lot of pieces from last year’s team, which reached 10 wins again but suffered some disappointing losses. Despite those losses, though, there’s reason to believe the Tigers won’t be poised to take a significant step back.

