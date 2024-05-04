LSU’s Tommy White a 1st round pick in MLB Pipeline’s debut 2024 mock draft

Jonathan Mayo of MLB Network has fully embraced the hype of the draft season. He has released his first mock draft of the season for the next MLB Draft and he has an LSU Tiger being drafted in the first round.

With the 20th pick of the 2024 MLB draft, Mayo has the Toronto Blue Jays selecting Tommy White, a third baseman from LSU. This season in Baton Rouge, White has a .339 batting average with 18 homers and 48 RBI. He is one of the best hitters in the country and I believe that his defense has gotten better between last season and this season. Here was Mayo’s analysis of the possible pick.

“Tommy Tanks hit 27 homers as a freshman at North Carolina State and 24 more last year in his first season with LSU,” Mayo wrote. “He’s up to 18 so far this year, with a 1.073 OPS, and his power to all fields will entice many teams in this 18-25 range.”

White is currently trying to help LSU win their way into the SEC conference tournament.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire