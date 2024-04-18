LSU tight end Connor Gilbreath enters transfer portal

For the 2023 recruiting class last season, Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff picked up a commitment from a big tight end out of Butte College by the name of COnnor Gilbreath.

Gilbreath is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end who came to LSU with the tools to have a lot of playing time. He got exactly what he wished for as he appeared in 13 games for the Tigers last fall but he did not make any receptions. He was mainly used in short-yardage blocking situations.

Now, Gilbreath has decided to move on to greener pastures.

He has entered his name into the transfer portal for 2024. LSU has a few good tight ends still on the team starting with Mason Taylor who served as a hero in LSU’s win over Alabama two years ago. Mac Markway, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, and Trey'Dez Green could all see significant playing time this fall for the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire