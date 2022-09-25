LSU still receiving votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Tigers looked good once again on Saturday night as they won their third-straight game, this time in shutout fashion against New Mexico in the final tuneup before the team begins its main SEC slog.

LSU seems to be improved from Week 1, but it is still likely a big win from finding itself ranked in the top 25. In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, coach Brian Kelly’s team received four votes, doubling its total from last week. Still, the team sits a bit of a way from the rankings.

As far as the rest of the SEC, Georgia and Alabama remained No. 1 and 2, respectively, while No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Tennessee both sit in the top 10 after the latter took down Florida for just the second time since 2004. Ole Miss is up to No. 11, and Texas A&M is up to No. 17 after its big win over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, fell nine spots to No. 19.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

