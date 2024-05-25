LSU softball run-rules Stanford in Game 1 of super regional with electric offensive performance

LSU softball saved arguably its best offensive performance of the season for a good time.

Facing one of the nation’s top pitchers in Stanford’s NiJaree Canady to open super regional play on Friday night, the Tigers shelled her en route to an 11-1 run-rule win in five innings.

LSU got things going on offense early. After a single and an error that allowed a runner to reach to lead off the top of the first, Kelley Lynch hit an RBI double, followed by a two-RBI single from Raeleen Gutierrez as it was 3-0 with no outs yet in the game.

But that was all the Tigers managed, and after Stanford got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single, things were quiet until the fifth inning. Ali Newland and Maci Bergergon added to that lead with a pair of RBI homers as LSU led 7-1.

That wasn’t all the Tigers had in store. After three straight singles, Lynch completely broke the game open with a grand slam, giving the team an 11-1 lead that was at the run-rule margin.

The lead ultimately held as LSU finished things up early in the fifth. Now, coach Beth Torina’s team will go into Saturday’s Game 2 with the chance to punch its first ticket to the Women’s College World Series since 2017.

